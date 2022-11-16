Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Walking Dead Showrunner Braces Fans for a 'Highly Emotional' Series Finale
There’s nothing left for Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang to do but hope. The Season 11 and series finale is in the can. Now she has only to wait and see whether viewers think she stuck the landing. She has ample reason to be optimistic, though. “It’s a highly emotional episode,” she tells TVLine. “It’s a ride. For the audience, there will be tears, and the tears will come for different reasons for different characters. “But we really felt that at the core of this, there’s horror in this world. There’s obviously action and adventure. But the reason people follow...
epicstream.com
Penguin Release Date Predictions, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Need To Know About the The Batman Spin-Off Series
Penguin Release Date: When Will The Batman Spinoff Series Come Out?. Penguin Cast: Who are the Actors Included in The Batman Spinoff Series?. Penguin Crew: Who are the Creative Minds Behind the Scenes?. Penguin Plot: What Will be the Plot of the Series?. Where to Watch Penguin ?. Is There...
Collider
How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
Quentin Tarantino Names The Best Movie He's Made, And It's Not 'Pulp Fiction'
The filmmaker's self-described "best" earned one of its stars an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Jodie Foster Doesn’t Seem to Regret Turning Down ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel, ‘Hannibal’
Why wouldn't a second go at an Oscar-winning role in 'The Silence of the Lambs' be attractive to Jodie Foster?
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
digitalspy.com
I’m a Celebrity reveals first person leaving camp
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has finally revealed the first person leaving the camp this year. Towards the end of tonight’s (November 18) episode, the campmates gathered around to learn from Ant and Dec who the public had decided to vote out.
digitalspy.com
First look at Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel in new movie Megalopolis
Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel is featured in first-look photos for her new movie Megalopolis, which comes from legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Emmanuel, who played Missandei in Game of Thrones, stars in Coppola's movie opposite a stacked cast that includes plenty of Hollywood A-listers. Zendaya, Adam Driver, Shia...
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date
The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
ComicBook
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star lines up lead role in A Quiet Place spinoff
Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has lined up a lead role in the A Quiet Place franchise. The actor, best known for playing Eddie Munson in the Netflix show's fourth season, is in talks to join A Quiet Place: Day One, according to Deadline. While not much about the plot...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
wmagazine.com
Quentin Tarantino Wants to Make His Major TV Debut With a Limited Series
Quentin Tarantino could be stepping into the world of television in a way he never has before. The director revealed during an event in New York on Wednesday that he has plans to make an eight-episode limited series next year, and while Tarantino has worked in the realm of television before, he’s never done it to this extent.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Episodes 11 & 12 Release Dates, Season 2 Info
Star Wars: Andor is a slow-burn hit over on Disney+, with many calling it one of the best Star Wars projects ever – not to mention one of the best TV shows of 2022. That said, Andor is still admittedly building its way to the kind of viewership that shows like House of the Dragon or The Mandalorian have attracted – and it seems not everyone even watching the show is certain of how many episodes Andor will have, or what details there are about Season 2.
