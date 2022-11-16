A 31-year-old from Clio faces several charges in connection with an assault and unlawful imprisonment in Tuscola County. Joseph P. Blasdell was arrested on November 5 when Michigan State Police were called to a home in Arbela Township for a domestic violence/hostage complaint. Police say the caller reported the suspect had a gun and threatened to kill two women in the home and anyone who responded to the call.

