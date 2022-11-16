Read full article on original website
Tuscola County Kidnapping Leads to Felony Charges
A 31-year-old from Clio faces several charges in connection with an assault and unlawful imprisonment in Tuscola County. Joseph P. Blasdell was arrested on November 5 when Michigan State Police were called to a home in Arbela Township for a domestic violence/hostage complaint. Police say the caller reported the suspect had a gun and threatened to kill two women in the home and anyone who responded to the call.
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage
State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
Sheriff: Man arrested for assaulting child he met through Snapchat; other victims possible
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – Michigan authorities said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said...
Clio man accused of kidnapping, assaulting women in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women in a residence in Tuscola County earlier this month. Michigan State Police reported on Thursday that 31-year-old Joseph P. Blasdell is facing 15 charges after the incident in the Baker Subdivision around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Clio man charged with holding women captive, threatening to kill them
ARBELA TWP, MI — A Clio man is facing several felonies after allegedly holding two women captive and threatening to kill them. About 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence within the Baker Subdivision in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township for a hostage complaint.
Four arrested during Harbor Beach meth bust
The Huron County Drug Task Force and the Harbor Beach Police concluded part of a lengthy joint investigation November 16 when they served a search warrant at a Bartlett Street home in Harbor Beach. Officers on Wednesday found methamphetamine and other evidence of narcotic sales being done in the house,...
Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case
FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
Police: Two men injured in shooting, one undergoing-surgery
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men. Officers responded to the scene on the 1600 block of S. Fayette on Nov. 18 at 3:10 p.m. Investigators said that officers found a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both victims were...
Saginaw man who faced 9 felonies after October shooting has case dismissed
SAGINAW, MI — Last month, Steven R. Adams was charged nine felonies stemming from a shooting. Now, a Saginaw man is in the clear after a judge dismissed the charges against him. The preliminary examination for Adams, 60, was to take place Wednesday, Nov. 16. However, when essential witnesses...
Criminal case dismissed against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny
FLINT, MI – A little over three years after a Genesee County District Court judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to justify embezzlement and obstruction of justice charges against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny, the former township official has again had criminal charges against him dropped.
Saginaw man locked in store during armed robbery likely to avoid incarceration after taking plea
SAGINAW, MI — Less than two months after allegedly trying to rob a Saginaw gas station at gunpoint, only to be locked in the store by the vigilant clerk, a local man has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s likely to avoid incarceration. Jaylen C. Laury,...
Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting
SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
Family pleads for answers in Vietnam veteran’s homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Vietnam veteran was murdered and his widow asked the public in a press conference for help to find the person responsible. “He didn’t deserve to die this way. He was never violent. He never even owned a gun. He never committed a violent act against any other person,” his widow said.
Midland police officer charged with being ‘super drunk’ in one-vehicle crash that left him injured
MIDLAND, MI — A month ago, a Midland police officer was injured in an off-duty crash to the point he had to be hospitalized. Now, prosecutors have charged him with causing the crash, and being super drunk when he did so. The crash itself was reported about 11:20 p.m....
Saginaw teen went to school, then confessed to killing stepsister while making TikTok videos
SAGINAW, MI — While police and civilians searched an East Side Saginaw neighborhood for a missing 10-year-old girl, her older stepbrother boarded a bus and went to school. Hours later, after the body of Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore was found in an overgrown lot near her stepfather’s home, her stepbrother confessed to killing her, according to police.
Man accused of threatening Shiawassee County officials found incompetent to stand trial
CORUNNA, MI – A Macomb County man accused of threatening current and former public officials in Shiawassee County has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to online court records. Judge Ward L. Clarkson of Shiawassee County’s 66th District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 15, ruled that 56-year-old George Hamas,...
Ex-con who used parole card to force way into Bay County homes heads back to prison
BAY CITY, MI — One morning last September, an ex-con used his parole card to jimmy his way into two Bay County houses. In both instances, two women sleeping in their homes were awakened by the intruder. As a result, the interloper is will be once again calling prison...
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
