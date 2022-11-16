ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

kisswtlz.com

Tuscola County Kidnapping Leads to Felony Charges

A 31-year-old from Clio faces several charges in connection with an assault and unlawful imprisonment in Tuscola County. Joseph P. Blasdell was arrested on November 5 when Michigan State Police were called to a home in Arbela Township for a domestic violence/hostage complaint. Police say the caller reported the suspect had a gun and threatened to kill two women in the home and anyone who responded to the call.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim

A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage

State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
CLIO, MI
abc12.com

Clio man accused of kidnapping, assaulting women in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women in a residence in Tuscola County earlier this month. Michigan State Police reported on Thursday that 31-year-old Joseph P. Blasdell is facing 15 charges after the incident in the Baker Subdivision around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Four arrested during Harbor Beach meth bust

The Huron County Drug Task Force and the Harbor Beach Police concluded part of a lengthy joint investigation November 16 when they served a search warrant at a Bartlett Street home in Harbor Beach. Officers on Wednesday found methamphetamine and other evidence of narcotic sales being done in the house,...
HARBOR BEACH, MI
MLive

Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case

FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Two men injured in shooting, one undergoing-surgery

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men. Officers responded to the scene on the 1600 block of S. Fayette on Nov. 18 at 3:10 p.m. Investigators said that officers found a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both victims were...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting

SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Family pleads for answers in Vietnam veteran’s homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Vietnam veteran was murdered and his widow asked the public in a press conference for help to find the person responsible. “He didn’t deserve to die this way. He was never violent. He never even owned a gun. He never committed a violent act against any other person,” his widow said.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI

