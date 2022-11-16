The popularity of board games and card games is rising, so a new board game café is being planned for Minnesota. I could not be more pumped for something like this. I used to get together with my boys every Tuesday for what we would call Tabletop Tuesdays. We would play games like 'Scythe', Dungeons and Dragons, 'Hero Quest', and more. Needless to say, I miss Dungeon's End that used to be in West Duluth.

BURNSVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO