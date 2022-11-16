Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Judge Judy reveals which actor she'd want to play her in a movie: 'She gets me'
Judge Judy Sheindlin has officially ruled on the case of who she would want to play her if there was a movie about her life. On the Nov. 16 episode of "E! News," Sheindlin revealed that she would choose one specific Oscar winner to take on her role in a biopic.
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
In Style
Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Uproar Over Her Recent Comments About Joining GAC Family: “Given The Toxic Climate In Our Culture, I Shouldn’t Be Surprised’
Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the blowback from her Wall Street Journal interview, in which she explained why she departed Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network and how it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.” “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram. “All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and...
Brendan Fraser Says He Won't Attend Golden Globes Because He's Not A 'Hypocrite'
“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” the actor told GQ.
Roslyn Singleton, Who Appeared on ‘AGT’ After Cancer Battle Went Viral, Dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on shows like America’s Got Talent and The Ellen Degeneres Show after going viral during her emotional cancer battle, has died. She was 39. Singleton first appeared on our screens two years ago, when her husband Ray Singleton uploaded a video of himself serenading her just before she went in for surgery for her brain cancer. He confirmed her passing in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson share glowing 'Glass Onion' red carpet moment
Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson had a glowing moment as they hit the red carpet for the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery" in Los Angeles on Monday. The two were photographed together smiling in sparkling looks. Hudson dazzled in a floor-sweeping gown from Elie...
Deb Chubb Announces Split from 'Love Island' Boyfriend Jesse Lamont Bray: 'Better Off as Friends'
Love Island USA's Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray are no longer in a relationship. The season 4 couple announced their split via Deb's Instagram Story on Tuesday. In a statement, she revealed they made the decision that they'd be better friends than partners just four months after Love Island ended.
TODAY.com
'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today
This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
Complex
‘Blue’s Clues’ Star Steve Burns: ‘I Was Struggling With Severe Clinical Depression the Whole Time’
The first star of Blue’s Clues, Steve Burns, made his return to that world in 2021, on the 25th anniversary of the kid’s show. He left the Nickelodeon series in 2002, with the show telling viewers that he was going to college—though that wasn’t the case.
Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’
Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said. CEO Bill Abbott added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'” On Wednesday, Bure responded to the many criticisms of her remarks in a lengthy statement: “I would like to address my comments on Great...
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic
Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Announces Engagement to Kevin Harrington With Sweet Selfie: ‘Officially Together’ Forever
Things just keep getting better. Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski announced that he is engaged to Kevin Harrington after more than two years of dating. “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼,” the chef, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 17, alongside a selfie of himself and the advertising executive. Harrington, for his part, opted for a more sentimental caption to his post, writing that he and Porowski are “officially together until we look like [zombies],” along with the hashtag “#engaged.”
TODAY.com
'AGT' and 'Ellen' star Roslyn Singleton dies at 39 of brain cancer
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on "America's Got Talent" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died at age 39 after a nearly 10-year battle with brain cancer. Singleton died on Nov. 15 while sleeping peacefully at home, her husband Ray Singleton said in an Instagram post. "WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her...
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart ‘melts’ over her celebrity crush — and it’s not Pete Davidson
Martha Stewart has her eyes on a younger man, but it's not who you might think it is. The lifestyle guru has spoken on several occasions about her admiration for Pete Davidson, 29. But it turns out the 81-year-old also has a bit of a crush on Brad Pitt, 58.
TODAY.com
Paulina Porizkova’s sons share a surprise message to mom: You’re ‘astounding’
While appearing on a recent episode of Facebook’s “Red Table Talk,” supermodel Paulina Porizkova received a sweet, encouraging message from her sons Jonathan and Oliver Ocasek. The Swedish model stopped by Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to discuss her new memoir, “No Filter:...
Ryan Reynolds Says He Wrote a “Full Deadpool Christmas Movie” That Hasn’t Been Made
Ryan Reynolds is starring in a new Christmas movie, but he previously tried to make some additional merriment happen for his signature character, Deadpool. During an interview with Big Issue that published Saturday, the actor revealed that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote the 2016 hit Deadpool and its 2018 sequel, had worked with him on a script for a Christmas movie featuring the title superhero but that their completed screenplay was never produced. Reynolds currently stars with Will Ferrell in Spirited, Apple TV+’s musical take on A Christmas Carol. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Reynolds Honored by Blake Lively,...
EW.com
Jodie Sweetin praises JoJo Siwa, urges LGBTQ support amid Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure controversy
There might be a crack in the foundation of Full House. After former Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure made controversial comments about her new holiday network producing content that will favor "traditional marriage" over featuring LGBTQ love stories, her sitcom costar Jodie Sweetin voiced support for the queer community and openly gay entertainer JoJo Siwa, who publicly clashed with Bure in July.
