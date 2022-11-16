ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Uproar Over Her Recent Comments About Joining GAC Family: “Given The Toxic Climate In Our Culture, I Shouldn’t Be Surprised’

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the blowback from her Wall Street Journal interview, in which she explained why she departed Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network and how it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.” “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram. “All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and...
Decider.com

Roslyn Singleton, Who Appeared on ‘AGT’ After Cancer Battle Went Viral, Dead at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on shows like America’s Got Talent and The Ellen Degeneres Show after going viral during her emotional cancer battle, has died. She was 39. Singleton first appeared on our screens two years ago, when her husband Ray Singleton uploaded a video of himself serenading her just before she went in for surgery for her brain cancer. He confirmed her passing in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
TODAY.com

'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today

This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said. CEO Bill Abbott added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'” On Wednesday, Bure responded to the many criticisms of her remarks in a lengthy statement: “I would like to address my comments on Great...
E! News

Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
Us Weekly

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Announces Engagement to Kevin Harrington With Sweet Selfie: ‘Officially Together’ Forever

Things just keep getting better. Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski announced that he is engaged to Kevin Harrington after more than two years of dating. “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼,” the chef, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 17, alongside a selfie of himself and the advertising executive. Harrington, for his part, opted for a more sentimental caption to his post, writing that he and Porowski are “officially together until we look like [zombies],” along with the hashtag “#engaged.”
TODAY.com

'AGT' and 'Ellen' star Roslyn Singleton dies at 39 of brain cancer

Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on "America's Got Talent" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died at age 39 after a nearly 10-year battle with brain cancer. Singleton died on Nov. 15 while sleeping peacefully at home, her husband Ray Singleton said in an Instagram post. "WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds Says He Wrote a “Full Deadpool Christmas Movie” That Hasn’t Been Made

Ryan Reynolds is starring in a new Christmas movie, but he previously tried to make some additional merriment happen for his signature character, Deadpool. During an interview with Big Issue that published Saturday, the actor revealed that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote the 2016 hit Deadpool and its 2018 sequel, had worked with him on a script for a Christmas movie featuring the title superhero but that their completed screenplay was never produced. Reynolds currently stars with Will Ferrell in Spirited, Apple TV+’s musical take on A Christmas Carol. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Reynolds Honored by Blake Lively,...
EW.com

Jodie Sweetin praises JoJo Siwa, urges LGBTQ support amid Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure controversy

There might be a crack in the foundation of Full House. After former Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure made controversial comments about her new holiday network producing content that will favor "traditional marriage" over featuring LGBTQ love stories, her sitcom costar Jodie Sweetin voiced support for the queer community and openly gay entertainer JoJo Siwa, who publicly clashed with Bure in July.

