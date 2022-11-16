Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the blowback from her Wall Street Journal interview, in which she explained why she departed Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network and how it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.” “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram. “All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and...

3 DAYS AGO