Fredonia City Commissioners Hear from Public on Potential Solar Farm
A near-capacity crowd turned out for a special meeting last night to discuss a potential solar farm in Fredonia. The City Commission is gathering public input on building the two-megawatt farm just east of the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Fredonia Mayor Bob McKenney says the city has been looking for ways to minimize paying for peak energy, which can be expensive.
Montgomery County Commissioners To Canvass 2022 General Election Monday
Reverend Nick Grim with Impact Christian Church will give the invocation for the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Weekly meeting. The meeting will be held in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence, it will begin at 9 am this Monday, November 21. Jason Clubine will discuss the...
Wilson County Canvass General Election
The Wilson County Commissioners officially canvassed the results of the General Election. County Commissioners Casey Lair, Andrew Miller, and Jerry Scott signed off on the final tally on Wednesday at the county commission meeting. It was announced last week that Wilson County had an outstanding turnout at the polls, with a near 59% voter turnout.
City of Independence Rescinds Ban on Recreational Burning
The recent rains and cooler weather have helped the dry conditions in surrounding areas. Independence Fire and EMS Chief Shawn Wallis told the Independence City Commission that they could discontinue the citywide burn ban that has been effect since mid-October. Recreational burning, which is normally permitted by city ordinances, such as fires in firepits, outdoor fireplaces and chimineas, is now unrestricted.
Montgomery County Offices Close For Holiday
The Montgomery County Clerk Charlotte Scott Schmidt has announced the closing of all county offices for the upcoming holiday. This Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th the courthouse and all Montgomery County Offices will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. On Monday, November 28th all county offices...
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
Bourbon County Transfers Mercy Building to Legacy Health Foundation
The Bourbon Country Commission transferred ownership of the former Mercy Hospital Building at 401 Woodland Hills on November 17, 2022 to Legacy Health Foundation. The agreement document was originally sent by the Bourbon County Clerk to fortscott.biz for publication but an email from the clerk said her office was just notified that there is an error in the document and was asked to pull the document off of the Bourbon County site until tomorrow, when a corrected copy will be sent. Fortscott.biz is pulling the document out of the story until the corrected document is sent, as well.
Red Raven Holiday is Tomorrow
Red Raven Holiday returns to the campus of Coffeyville Community College tomorrow night. Senior Director of College Relations, Marketing and Recruitment Yvonne Hull says the community is welcome to attend a variety of events on campus. The evening will begin with three performances of “A Christmas Carol” in the Spencer/Rounds...
Fatality Wreck in Rural Montgomery County
An Elk City man is found dead after a rural accident in Montgomery County. During the early morning hours late last week, deputies were dispatched to Highway 160 near County Road 5000 for a one-vehicle accident. When deputies arrived on scene they found a dark-colored Chevy Trail Blazer on its side in the ditch. After a search of the area, deputies discovered the driver had been ejected from the vehicle during the accident.
Tommy (Tom) Dale Jones
Tommy (Tom) Dale Jones peacefully moved on to his heavenly home on November 16, 2022 and decided to “call it a day” after a long battle with illness. Tom was born on February 1, 1966, in Coffeyville, Kansas to Arthur (Art) Jones and Mae Wieland. Tom was the youngest of five children. Philip Jones (Patti) of Bartlesville, OK, Bruce Jones of Vinita, OK, Laurie Jones of Coffeyville and Steven (Steve) Jones of Coffeyville, Kansas.
Louis Edward Amann
Louis Edward Amann of Dearing, Kansas passed away at Medicalodge on Midland in Coffeyville, Kansas on November 16, 2022, at the age of 86. Louis was born on Sunday, May 24, 1936, to Leonard and Jenny (Pontius) Amann in Arkansas City, Kansas. Louis grew up in Wichita with his parents and two brothers and two sisters. He graduated high school from Wichita East and completed his education at Wichita State with a bachelor’s degree in drafting.
Coffeyville Refinery's Security Team has Prodigious Termination Rates.
In Coffeyville, Kansas there is a substantial refinery called CVR and owned by Coffeyville Resources. The refinery has been in continuous operation for many years and many sections of the facility are leased out to partners and contractors. However, the security contractors guarding the site, a team of 24-31 people, have a strange quandary where turnover is so high that a significant portion of the population of Coffeyville and neighboring towns has worked there at some point. No exact estimate can be made, but the average length of employment is less than 1 year even when top managers are included.
Predictions for sub-state games in Kansas High School football
For the playoffs, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, is continuing his high school football picks even though all Butler county teams have been eliminated. Of note: These predicted scores are not an indication of any defensive or offensive abilities. They’re just a score. Really, the win or...
Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Misdemeanor Arrest Results In Felony Distribution Charges
The City of Parsons Code Enforcement Officer Tyeler Riggs notified Parsons Police Officer Russel Parsons that a local man had been frequenting red-tagged or condemned houses in Parsons and that the suspect was spotted on the property in the 1800 block of Chess Ave. After contact was made by officer Parsons on Monday, Timothy Robinson was arrested for Criminal Trespass. According to the Parsons Police Department, Robinson had been warned numerous times to stay off red-tagged property.
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years
Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville
DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
Red Ravens experience success in first year under Kelley
The inaugural season of the Deardin Kelley era at Coffeyville Community College came to an end with a final record of 26-10. Kelley mentioned that although her first full season as a head coach came with plenty of ups and downs, her support staff made life drastically easier as she learned the ropes and experienced the process.
