"Mind-bending" new Netflix show 1899 from the creators of Dark is getting mixed reviews

The creators of Dark, the cult classic German-language Netflix series, have a new show on the way. 1899, the latest from the minds of Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, follows the fateful voyage of a steamship heading from Europe to New York on the cusp of the 20th Century in which o one on board is quite who they seem. When their paths cross with another passenger ship that was thought to be lost, the voyage begins to turn into a nightmare.

The show is getting mixed reviews from critics. The Telegraph is full of praise, calling it "an expertly-crafted puzzle which, from episode four on, goes to truly mind-bending places. However, they caveat that "t isn’t for the easily-bored or anyone partial to zoning out in front of the television. But for those who enjoy drama that challenges as much as it dazzles, 1899 is a date worth keeping."

According to the Financial Times , though "it’s easy to feel slightly lost at sea as we’re presented with an endless deluge of enigmas, ominous signs, hallucination sequences and flashbacks (or are they flashforwards?). One twist is scarcely explored before an even bigger one is introduced. And while the show succeeds in cultivating an increasingly eerie atmosphere, it comes at the expense of compelling dialogue and characterisations."

The Express ' review compares it to the showrunners' previous Netflix offering, Dark, saying that the previous series, which ran between 2017 and 2020, was "a smaller, quieter and almost insular affair, but 1899 is very much the opposite: it's big and loud with action to match this setting. There are any more cliffhangers forcing viewers to race through episodes. For those coming fresh to Odar and Friese’s work, prepare to be surprised and shocked in equal measure. 1899 will leave the brain spinning long after the credits have rolled in the best way possible."

The Radio Times isn't quite so sure, praising the series' "impressive visuals, capturing the grand scale of the landscapes and oceans that provide the setting for much of the story." However, they go on to suggest that the show could benefit from "more focus on the plot throughout each of its episodes, rather than just in their final moments, as the revelation of character backstories, whilst important for the trajectory of the overall series's narrative, aren’t always enough to sustain interest across an entire episode."

Critic Ron Hilliard, on the other hand, thinks 1899 is "easily one of the most engaging pieces of television I’ve watched all year. If you’re a fan of Dark, or of sci-fi in general, it’s a must see," he tweeted .

If you want to come to your own conclusions, 1899 arrives on Netflix on November 17. For more viewing inspiration, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows that you can stream right now.