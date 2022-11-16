ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norfolkneradio.com

Nine Wildcats earn all-NSIC football honors; Masters, Prosser named coaches of the year

Wayne State landed nine players on the 2022 NSIC All-Conference Football Team announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota while head coach Logan Masters and assistant coach/offensive coordinator Collin Prosser were named NSIC Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year respectively. Wayne State earned...
WAYNE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy