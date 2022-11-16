ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sfstandard.com

Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco

England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
archpaper.com

Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco

In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area

REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning.  "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net.  It worked....
REDWOOD CITY, CA
ultimatemaitai.com

Historic John’s Grill in San Francisco

Traveling the Bay Area and beyond to find the best Mai Tai in the world! Tiki, cocktails, and adventures by Kevin Crossman. John’s Grill is one of our go-to places in the City, located downtown where we usually park and also because we like the atmosphere and food and cocktails. We totally enjoyed our dinner on Saturday. The place was pretty full but we were able to easily get a reservation earlier that same day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Scary San Francisco Haunted Houses

San Francisco is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and history. It is also famous for its several haunted houses. These haunted locations have a lot of history to them. While some of it may be a myth, it is nevertheless true that these locations make for interesting tourist spots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars to Headline Upcoming SF Comedy Festival

Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara will be joined by Jane Lynch of Glee when SF Sketchfest returns to the city in early 2023. The three Emmy award-winning actors will reunite for a screening and panel to toast the 20th anniversary of the beloved mockumentary A Mighty Wind. The annual comedy festival announced a slate of additional shows yesterday, the same day tickets went on sale.
SFGate

The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

New Black-Owned, Music-Inspired Ice Cream Shop Opens in Bayview

Bayview has a reputation for being the warmest and sunniest district in San Francisco, but the enclave just got a lot cooler with the grand opening of What’s the Scoop. The Black-owned business, located at 5668 Third St. at Armstrong Avenue, is the only independent ice cream parlor in Bayview. It is also a confirmed retailer of Goon With the Spoon ice cream, created by legendary Bay Area rapper E-40.
STANDARD, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms

Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

