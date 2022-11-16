Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Related
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
click orlando
Orlando reveals digital twin at international expo in Spain
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City Beautiful has embarked on a first-of-its-kind project, and it’s now being showcased in Barcelona at the Smart City World Expo Congress. The Orlando Economic Partnership worked with software developer Unity to create a ‘Digital Twin’ for the region. [TRENDING: Photos show...
fox35orlando.com
Inside look at a $30M home in Windermere, Florida
WINDERMERE, Fla. - In a city full of massive homes, 9508 Windy Ridge Road in Windermere still stands out. The massive estate is listed at $30 million and is one of the most expensive listings in the entire state of Florida. It has more than 50,000 square feet under the...
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden resident Patty Myers creates 'Making a Killing' documentary
It’s a day Winter Garden resident Patty Myers will never forget. It’s the day Myers lost her husband of more than 31 years, Tony, at 8:06 a.m. It’s a day she will play over and over in her head forever. “I always tell people I’m fine, but...
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?
Sometimes I really wish I wasn't trying to be more current and up to date on news. Sometimes I still wish I was thirty-four and ignorant to the world around us. But, this can be a costly mistake as the world becomes increasingly more hostile (in my opinion) around us. Especially for women.
click orlando
Gaylord Palms Resort prepares to open Grinch-inspired ICE! experience
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to see the classic Dr. Seuss story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in an all-new way. Gaylord Palms Resort is preparing to open its holiday experience ICE! on Nov. 18. This year, the holiday event is making its grand return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
orangeobserver.com
City of Ocoee hosting first Holiday Dog Parade
The city of Ocoee is planning to host its first Holiday Dog Parade in December. The parade is part of the city's free Jolly Jamboree which will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. All dogs will be staged in the parking lot across from the Book Rack...
getnews.info
C3 Wellness Spa and Poinciana Council to host Osceola Round-Up
“Chamber of Commerce networking, wellness holiday event to be held Nov. 18”. Kissimmee, FL – C3 Wellness Spa and the Poinciana Council host the Osceola Chamber of Commerce’s Osceola Round-Up Nov. 18. Osceola professionals and community members will kick off the holiday season with a networking reception and...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
click orlando
Where drinking is a pleasure: Publix offering in-store bar at 3 Central Florida locations
Publix is now offering a new amenity to customers at five Florida locations, the ability to tie one on while shopping. Publix Pours will offer beer and wine, along with coffee, tea, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF student lets thoughts out on the internet, shares college struggles on TikTok
With a million thoughts and feelings bubbling in her head, Taylor Gensolin sat in her car for hours and dissected each one, letting every intrusive thought fight for recognition. Once collected, she took her phone out and let those thoughts and feelings be vocalized to her followers. Gensolin, a biomedicine...
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Local orthognathic surgeon is now a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons
Local oral and facial surgeon Dr. Bradley Pinker was recently honored with a new accreditation. According to a press release, Pinker was awarded a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons accreditation, which makes him one of only a few oral-maxillofacial surgery fellows in Volusia and Flagler counties, and the newest fellow at Florida Oral and Facial Surgical Associations. His colleagues Dr. Curtis Schalit and Roger Thayer have both previously received the distinction.
WCJB
North Central Florida home sales fall, while prices go up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is sluggish heading into the holidays, but prices are still up. October sales data released on Friday by Florida Realtors show a big drop in the number of homes sold in October compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the homes that are sold are going for much higher prices.
WESH
Orlando Health trying to find family of unidentified man
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is trying to identify a patient currently at Orlando Health ORMC. Officials say he has light brown to olive-tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
Skippers Down East Galley Bringing Northern Seafood Flare to Davenport
Co-owner, Christy Lake, together with Maine-based partners Karen and Skip Eaton, will be serving up fresh lobster rolls, Jersey dogs, and more.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
'Criminal and unacceptable’: As hunger and homelessness grows in Central Florida, Volunteer UCF steps in
Hunger and homelessness across the nation has continued to grow, according to Feeding America, and for some students like Jessica Hanna, this meant budgeting. Hanna, a UCF pre-clinical health sciences major, said after her grandfather got sick, her work schedule took a back seat to ensure she could be with her family during difficult times, even if this meant creating a budget based on her new income that would still support her current lifestyle.
fox35orlando.com
New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
Orlando, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Oviedo High School football team will have a game with Jones High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Comments / 0