Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Three NC Gold Star families surprised with full mortgage payoffs
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will be paying off the mortgages of three North Carolina Gold Star families. The honorees are the family of Army Sergeant Major Christopher Nelms of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, the family of Army Captain David Clark of Cameron, North Carolina, and the family of USMC Colonel Minter Ralston IV of Charlotte, North Carolina.
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Daily South
Why You Need To Take A Trip To Apex, North Carolina, This Holiday Season
A historic downtown, vintage train station, and lots and lots of Christmas lights—what else could you need for a magical holiday escape? When it comes to small-town Christmas charm, Apex, North Carolina, has all its bases covered. Founded in the 1860s, Apex is considered one of the most intact turn-of-the-century railroad towns in the area. Located just 20 minutes west of Raleigh, the town of just over 60,000 is filled to the brim with Yuletide spirit. From a legendary single-family-home light display to a town-wide Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, and plenty of seasonal shopping, here’s why you should visit Apex this holiday season.
Lumberton’s Serilda Goodwin appears in holiday film
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lumberton’s Serilda Goodwin is showing off her acting chops in the holiday film “Another Christmas,&rdq
No. 1 North Carolina takes on high-scoring James Madison
Before sirens of concern go off regarding North Carolina’s underwhelming beginning to the season, the top-ranked Tar Heels are looking
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC
Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
Family happy, relieved North Carolina 9-year-old found alive
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A happy reunion and ending to a more than 24-hour search for a missing Wake County boy. Nine-year-old Bentley Stancil was found safe early Wednesday afternoon in Wendell, just about two miles from home. CBS 17 crews were there, as Wake County deputies walked hand-in-hand with Stancil. They found him in […]
Pack Therapy: More QB injuries for NC State
NC State and Louisville are going to play a football game on Saturday. What they’ve done all season is the equivalent of dressing up as Spider-Man and pointing at each other and recreating the meme. • Louisville lost at Syracuse. NC State lost at Syracuse. • Louisville lost at...
WRAL
Former NC State player charged with threatening current NC State coach
Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
jmusportsnews.com
Can JMU Men’s Basketball Upset No. 1 North Carolina?
I ask myself this question every November and by March I’m usually a sad fan, but … is JMU men’s basketball good?. The Dukes are 4-0 and averaging 105.3 points per game. They’ve won every game by at least 26 points, including a road win against a decent Buffalo team. And no, the schedule of Valley Forge, Hampton, Buffalo, and Howard isn’t impressive, but the way the Dukes are playing is very impressive.
Witnesses post photos, videos of Raleigh Christmas Parade incident that injured 1
Raleigh Police are investigating after at least one parade participant was hit by a float and taken to the hospital.
For parents of Christmas parade dancers, the news brought panic, then relief, then sadness
Along the parade route, spectators and parents of participants were shocked and saddened to hear that a dancer had been injured.
Scotland County Schools announces ornament winners
LAURINBURG—The Scotland County School District is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Christmas Tree Decoration Contest. This year our talented students created amazing ornaments that the district has two winners. From Scotland High School, senior Stacey Cardona, and from Laurel Hill Elementary School, fifth grader, Jayci Byrd are the winners of the ‘Tis The Season Christmas Tree Decoration contest. As the first-place winners, Stacey and Jayci will flip the switch on the community Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Church Streets for the “Christmas On Main” this Sunday.
Young dance troupe member dies after being hit by truck at Raleigh Christmas parade
The truck was pulling a float when its brakes reportedly failed. The driver has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
Comments / 1