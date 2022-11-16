ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

WCNC

Three NC Gold Star families surprised with full mortgage payoffs

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will be paying off the mortgages of three North Carolina Gold Star families. The honorees are the family of Army Sergeant Major Christopher Nelms of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, the family of Army Captain David Clark of Cameron, North Carolina, and the family of USMC Colonel Minter Ralston IV of Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
The Daily South

Why You Need To Take A Trip To Apex, North Carolina, This Holiday Season

A historic downtown, vintage train station, and lots and lots of Christmas lights—what else could you need for a magical holiday escape? When it comes to small-town Christmas charm, Apex, North Carolina, has all its bases covered. Founded in the 1860s, Apex is considered one of the most intact turn-of-the-century railroad towns in the area. Located just 20 minutes west of Raleigh, the town of just over 60,000 is filled to the brim with Yuletide spirit. From a legendary single-family-home light display to a town-wide Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, and plenty of seasonal shopping, here’s why you should visit Apex this holiday season.
APEX, NC
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Family happy, relieved North Carolina 9-year-old found alive

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) —  A happy reunion and ending to a more than 24-hour search for a missing Wake County boy.  Nine-year-old Bentley Stancil was found safe early Wednesday afternoon in Wendell, just about two miles from home. CBS 17 crews were there, as Wake County deputies walked hand-in-hand with Stancil. They found him in […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Pack Therapy: More QB injuries for NC State

NC State and Louisville are going to play a football game on Saturday. What they’ve done all season is the equivalent of dressing up as Spider-Man and pointing at each other and recreating the meme. • Louisville lost at Syracuse. NC State lost at Syracuse. • Louisville lost at...
RALEIGH, NC
jmusportsnews.com

Can JMU Men’s Basketball Upset No. 1 North Carolina?

I ask myself this question every November and by March I’m usually a sad fan, but … is JMU men’s basketball good?. The Dukes are 4-0 and averaging 105.3 points per game. They’ve won every game by at least 26 points, including a road win against a decent Buffalo team. And no, the schedule of Valley Forge, Hampton, Buffalo, and Howard isn’t impressive, but the way the Dukes are playing is very impressive.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools announces ornament winners

LAURINBURG—The Scotland County School District is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Christmas Tree Decoration Contest. This year our talented students created amazing ornaments that the district has two winners. From Scotland High School, senior Stacey Cardona, and from Laurel Hill Elementary School, fifth grader, Jayci Byrd are the winners of the ‘Tis The Season Christmas Tree Decoration contest. As the first-place winners, Stacey and Jayci will flip the switch on the community Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Church Streets for the “Christmas On Main” this Sunday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

