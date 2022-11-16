Ben White admits he has few memories of watching England as he approaches his first World Cup in the same relaxed fashion which has seen him move up through the leagues.The 25-year-old has impressed for Arsenal this season having played the majority of the campaign at right-back, his form earning him a place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad in Qatar.White joined the Gunners from Brighton in 2021 on the back of a fine season on the south coast after honing his craft with loan spells at Newport, Peterborough and Leeds.He is a contender to start in England’s defence in their...

27 MINUTES AGO