The Independent

Kalvin Phillips reveals gym accident almost scuppered World Cup fitness race

Kalvin Phillips has revealed his successful battle to be fit for the World Cup was almost scuppered after he dropped a weight on his foot in the gym last week.The Manchester City midfielder underwent shoulder surgery in September before putting himself through gruelling double sessions in a race against time to make England’s squad for Qatar.While Phillips had played just 14 minutes of competitive football before Gareth Southgate’s squad announcement, he made the cut and jetted out to the Middle East with his 25 team-mates last week.Buzzing is an understatement! I've dreamt of the call to represent my country at...
Relaxed Ben White out to make his own World Cup memories

Ben White admits he has few memories of watching England as he approaches his first World Cup in the same relaxed fashion which has seen him move up through the leagues.The 25-year-old has impressed for Arsenal this season having played the majority of the campaign at right-back, his form earning him a place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad in Qatar.White joined the Gunners from Brighton in 2021 on the back of a fine season on the south coast after honing his craft with loan spells at Newport, Peterborough and Leeds.He is a contender to start in England’s defence in their...

