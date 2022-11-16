Read full article on original website
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
Ben White: ‘After training, the last thing I want to do is watch football’
Ben White did not watch much football during his childhood in Dorset. It was never on in the house, his parents were just not interested. Does he have any World Cup memories? “Not that stick out,” the Arsenal and England defender says. And you will not find him flicking on a match in the evenings nowadays, either.
Kalvin Phillips reveals gym accident almost scuppered World Cup fitness race
Kalvin Phillips has revealed his successful battle to be fit for the World Cup was almost scuppered after he dropped a weight on his foot in the gym last week.The Manchester City midfielder underwent shoulder surgery in September before putting himself through gruelling double sessions in a race against time to make England’s squad for Qatar.While Phillips had played just 14 minutes of competitive football before Gareth Southgate’s squad announcement, he made the cut and jetted out to the Middle East with his 25 team-mates last week.Buzzing is an understatement! I've dreamt of the call to represent my country at...
Relaxed Ben White out to make his own World Cup memories
Ben White admits he has few memories of watching England as he approaches his first World Cup in the same relaxed fashion which has seen him move up through the leagues.The 25-year-old has impressed for Arsenal this season having played the majority of the campaign at right-back, his form earning him a place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad in Qatar.White joined the Gunners from Brighton in 2021 on the back of a fine season on the south coast after honing his craft with loan spells at Newport, Peterborough and Leeds.He is a contender to start in England’s defence in their...
Phillips bids to repay faith shown in him after England call for Qatar
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ injury-restricted season cast doubts on his availability for the World Cup but Gareth Southgate underlined his faith in him
