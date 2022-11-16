Read full article on original website
KRGV
Mission CISD greenhouse teaching students the importance of agriculture and farming
A project is helping students with the Mission Consolidated School District to think green. A newly constructed greenhouse was unveiled Thursday at Veterans Memorial High School to teach students the importance of agriculture and farming. The $60,000 greenhouse was built thanks to a grant from the Mission Rotary Grant and...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Changes to Rio Hondo ISD program angers community
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo community is speaking out after the Rio Hondo ISD made drastic changes to its Support Services Department. The Support Services Department provides resources for migrant worker families and members of the community. The resources range from a food pantry, clothing, and...
PSJA ISD swears in trustees and selects its president, officers
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA ISD’s Board of Trustees swore in its newly elected members and chose who will be the board’s president and officers Thursday in Pharr. At the meeting, the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school board elected Cynthia Gutierrez as president, Carlos Villegas as vice president, Diana Serna as secretary and Yolanda Castillo as treasurer. Serna and Castillo are the fifth and sixth women to […]
Getting a GED is now easier for upper Valley residents
Rio Grande City, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You can now get your GED for free at the South Texas College Starr County campus. The South Texas College Starr County campus is making it easier and more accessible for residents in the upper Rio Grande Valley to further their education. The South Texas College Starr County campus […]
cw39.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said.
UTRGV Announces Plan for Football Program
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — College football is coming the Rio Grande Valley. UTRGV held a press conference on Friday morning to announce the university’s plan for building a football program. UTRGV will field a team for the 2025 season. The university plans on hosting home games in Edinburg and Brownsville. “We’re going to play at […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Garcia outlines the big projects happening in the City of Mission
MISSION, Texas – Teclo Garcia, the new CEO of Mission Economic Development Corporation, says his city is experiencing growth in the retail, residential, and commercial/industrial sectors. In a video interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Garcia said he was settling in well. He said he and...
McAllen business growth boosts jobs — and city’s prospects as a destination area
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Driving around in McAllen you may have noticed several signs with new businesses beginning to open their doors to the community. City leaders say this economic boost will not only create jobs but also attract more families to the Rio Grande Valley. “I’m looking forward to being able to grow other […]
KRGV
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley hosting food drive event
Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is giving back to those in need. The food bank will be giving out 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, Nov. 16, at their Pharr location on North Cage Boulevard. They will also help with some sides...
Abbott appoints TSC director to Texas Early Learning Council
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Brownsville child care expert to the Texas Early Learning Center. His appointee is Marisela Nava, of Brownsville, the director of the Texas Southmost College’s Child Care Center, who volunteers at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville and serves as chair of the TSC Child Development Program […]
Hidalgo County clerk to participate in Leadership 254
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Clerk Arturo Guajardo Jr. was selected by the Texas Association of Counties to receive a scholarship and participate in Leadership 254. The county’s news release said Guajardo will be a part of the 2023-2024 class, which will begin the first of four training modules in February 2023. The 14-month-long […]
KRGV
Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways
Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
KRGV
Weslaco hosts first annual Veterans Day festival
Weslaco is hosting its first annual Veterans Day festival Wednesday. Free health screenings are being provided. The Veterans Affairs is also assisting veterans on how to apply for loans and providing on site jobs skills training. The festival is happening at the Lower Rio Grande Development located at 301 West...
KRGV
Harlingen church hosting community Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, a church in Harlingen is putting together a community Thanksgiving so everyone can enjoy a nice holiday meal. The First United Methodist Church in Harlingen says they’re expecting a big turnout during their community Thanksgiving. A total of 40 turkeys will be...
sbnewspaper.com
Lopez’s electoral victory historic for SB
Last week, San Benito CISD Board of Trustees Vice-President Janie Lopez was elected as District 37’s state representative, amassing 20,418 total votes, defeating Harlingen businessman, Luis Villareal’s, 18,963 votes. “As an educator and San Benito School Board Member, I saw the need in our communities for sound and...
Brownsville ISD board trustee candidate questions election results
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The largest school district in the Rio Grande Valley will be canvassing the votes from last week’s election, but one candidate is questioning the results. Candidate and former school principal Victor Caballero is asking for the votes to be counted again. Caballero’s supporters say because former principal Frank Ortiz won a […]
Inflation impacts Thanksgiving meal distribution
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many people prepare for their traditional Thanksgiving day meals, some may be having trouble affording them due to the rise in costs of most groceries, including turkeys. Local organizations are working toward providing meals but have also experienced challenges. “Either buy this to last me that week when I […]
Brownsville Flamenco Festival opens Friday with performance by ‘Chuscales’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Music and dancing aficionados will converge upon the Brownsville Flamenco Festival on Friday and Saturday. The festival is a two-day event that begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Texas Southmost College’s SET-B Science Engineering & Technology Building-Lectural Hall, 80 Fort Brown St. Single tickets are available at the door. The […]
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Ticket or Turkey? Unsuspecting drivers surprised with a Thanksgiving gift
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers in Mission surprised motorists with a simple question; “What would you rather have? A ticket or a turkey?”. The Mission Police Department participated in its annual “Ticket or Turkey” prank Friday. Officers pulled over unsuspecting drivers and surprised them with a question whether they wanted a ticket or a turkey.
