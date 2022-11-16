ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people

CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
A 'Shooting incident' at the Fort Harrison VA campus is under investigation

Montana VA officials say a “shooting incident” at the Fort Harrison Medical Center, near Helena, Thursday morning is believed to be a death by suicide. According to a statement from the Montana VA, “Preliminary details indicate the incident only involved a single person. No other injuries were reported.”
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
Shooting incident reported at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus

The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester, courtesy of his office:. “The news out of Fort Harrison today is deeply saddening, and I’m in touch with local VA officials and authorities on the ground. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing Montanans, and it’s clear that we need to make sure everyone—including frontline workers and veterans—are connected with the life-saving mental health care they need and deserve.”
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana

As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Fitzgerald Family Tree Stands Tall with Bobcat Branches and Griz Roots

Before senior fullback R.J. Fitzgerald played for Montana State Football, he grew up in Dillon as a Griz fan. “One of the stories is I came to a Bobcat game when I was little, we got water, it had a Bobcat head on it and I wouldn't drink it cause there was a Bobcat on the water,” R.J. said. “Obviously it was kind of what I knew and I always looked up to my dad and my uncle."
Digging deep: Montana Tech defensive back battles back from cancer

BUTTE - Around Bob Green Field this fall, the banners "Family" and "Count on Me" are proudly wrapped above the stands. They are more than just words to the Montana Tech football team: they are the lifeblood of the entire program, and they came to mean more to defensive back Isaiah Allik over the past two years as he dealt with a rare form of cancer.
Montana Tech defeats Lewis-Clark State to remain undefeated

BUTTE – After a boost in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll from No. 23 to No. 18, the Montana Tech Orediggers looked to continue their undefeated season against the Lewis-Clark State Warriors on Friday. In the second game of the night at the Montana Tech Fall Classic, the Orediggers...
Helena Capital Wins State Title 35-14 Over Bozeman

Helena Capital finished off an undefeated 12-0 season with a 35-14 win over Bozeman High on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena. The Bruins led 21-14 at halftime. That remained the score for much of the second half until Capital was able to find paydirt twice in the final five minutes of the game and put the Hawks away.
Montana Tech volleyball hosts Westmont College in NAIA playoffs

BUTTE– The Montana Tech Orediggers will host the Westmont College (Calif.) Warriors on Saturday night at the HPER Complex in Butte. Game time on Kelvin Sampson Court is 7 p.m. The Orediggers finished as Frontier Conference regular season champions with a 9-1 record and 24-8 overall. Unfortunately, Tech lost...
