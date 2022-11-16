Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason MortonPeoria, IL
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State

meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre is the oldest theatre in Peoria. It opened its doors in 1914 and it shut down in 1958. Part of the theatre was torn down to make room for…wait for it…a parking lot!. In 1988 what was left of The Apollo Theatre was refurbished and...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria’s upcoming Levee Park is on its way to entering its final stage. But before the stage begins, the East Peoria Community Foundation is holding a raffle to help generate more funding for the project. The raffle is also an opportunity to bring the community along for the ride.
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
Central Illinois Proud
Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled
Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central …. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. EV battery manufacturer coming to Illinois? Senator …. EV battery manufacturer coming to Illinois? Senator Duckworth is pushing for it. Senator Tammy Duckworth discusses Farm Bill priorities. Senator Tammy Duckworth discusses...
Central Illinois Proud
Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
25newsnow.com
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
wcbu.org
Peoria's Labor Temple is up for sale
The building serving as the headquarters of Central Illinois organized labor for nearly a century is now up for sale. The Peoria Labor Temple, 400 NE Jefferson, is listed with Jim Maloof Realtor for $799,000. Union members began raising funds for the building in 1918 at a time when many organized labor meetings convened secretly in back rooms. Construction commenced in 1925.
Cheers! Self-Pour Beer Wall Part of New Restaurant Opening In Illinois
Is there such a thing as too many restaurants? For foodies, the answer is an easy "no." Illinois is getting another new-ish food joint. The "ish" is because there's already a location in Bloomington and another is opening further north. If you love hot dogs, barbecue, and beer, this might become your new favorite place. You might even CRAVE this place.
1470 WMBD
Peoria councilman makes move for at-large seat
PEORIA, Ill. — He says he will remain “an independent voice for the community” at the Peoria City Council. At-Large councilman Kiran Velpula makes that promise in announcing his campaign for another term. Velpula made the announcement early Thursday, saying he intends to keep the council seat...
1470 WMBD
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
25newsnow.com
McLean County’s Midwest Food Bank ready to serve thousands for Thanksgiving
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Despite food shortages and needing a refrigerated trailer, Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal is still ready to feed thousands of families. Saturday is the biggest day of the year for the food bank. Just a month ago, the food bank was in need of refrigerated...
Central Illinois Proud
Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals
L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday …. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Ask the Doc: National Hospice...
Amtrak cancels morning route between Chicago, Galesburg, Quincy until Jan. 17 amid staffing shortage
GALESBURG, Ill. — Amtrack announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that morning train service between Chicago and Quincy will be temporarily halted until Jan. 17 because of a worker shortage. Evening train service along the route will continue as normal, the company said in a press release. The route includes...
1470 WMBD
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois recognizes local philanthropists with 38th annual ceremony
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois is celebrating the philanthropic efforts of local “giving” leaders and their contributions to transforming the community. The Association of Fundraising Professionals hosted the 38th annual National Philanthropy Awards ceremony in East Peoria Wednesday. The organization recognized eight community leaders and...
wgil.com
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
Central Illinois Proud
1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
1470 WMBD
PFD: Electrical fire leads to thousands in damage to Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire officials say a home sustained $90,000 dollars in damage as the result of an electrical fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened around noon at a two-story house at 6875 North Fox Point Dr. in a residential neighborhood off North Knoxville Ave. and Bethany Way. Firefighters...
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
