Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
That didn’t take long: Dr Disrespect is already furious about one ‘awful’ Warzone 2 feature
Warzone 2 has barely been out for more than a day, and Dr Disrespect has already found something he doesn’t like about it—the loot system, or rather, the “loot experience,” as he called it. It soured his excitement almost immediately. “I don’t know what the fuck...
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ Tips For Beginners
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is here with the new DMZ extraction mode. This is more of an objective-based sandbox game that plays very different to battle royale. With many ways to tackle a round, including a variety of objectives all set in a PvPvE environment, it can be a lot to take in. Here we'll list some tips and general information to help you get started and make the most of your time in DMZ mode.
How to join enemy squads in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes a ton of new features and mechanics, some of which are entirely new ideas for the battle royale genre. Assimilation is a new and unique mechanic that allows players to join or recruit enemy players into their squad, meaning those who are unlucky enough to be the last of their squad or find themselves face-to-face with a squad’s last player can still have a fighting chance of getting the win by teaming up with new players — If they accept. This guide explains how to use this new mechanic and gives you a few details on it works.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
New Modern Warfare 2 gun can only be unlocked by playing Warzone 2
You'll have to give DMZ a try to get the M13B assault rifle.
Modern Warfare 2 is making the same 'mistake' as MW2019, say fans
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II community are concerned that Activision going to "make the same mistake" as it did with Modern Warfare 2019 - combining the game into the launch of Warzone 2.0 and eventually eclipsing the most recent main game when the battle royale becomes more and more lucrative.
‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls
As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map. The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare...
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
The Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap details everything new dropping in Season 01
Infinity Ward Is Making Adjustments To The Multiplayer Component Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Making It Simpler To Locate And Eliminate Enemy Players
At launch, the red diamond marker over enemy players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will help reduce the number of cases of mistaken identity. As a result of player dissatisfaction with the September Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta, this adjustment has been highly requested. In Call of...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have some performance issues
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the franchise’s most sprawling games yet, overflowing with Pokémon new and old, with one of the series’ best stories. But the two Nintendo Switch games struggle to keep up with that massive world, and the performance suffers from such size and scope.
Why is Warzone 2.0 Locked?
We have finally reached the Nov. 16 release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, but players are puzzled as to why it's still locked. Don't worry, we know the exact reason why. Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 begins on Nov. 16 and brings with it a treasure trove of new content. For those playing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, classic maps such as Shoot House and Shipment make a welcomed return. Players will also get to test their might in the Tier 1 playlist filled with more challenging settings and players.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Types, explained
Every new Pokémon game seems to introduce some new battle mechanic. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s Terastallizing, the equivalent of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Dynamax and Gigantamax features. It’s a way to switch up how battles work in certain scenarios, and it’s one of the more interesting parts of battles in Scarlet and Violet.
Where to find Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon of all time, and for good reason. The adorable fox-like creature has eight different evolutions, each of which has its own cute design and elemental type. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players should rest assured that the popular choice will be easy to get early on in the game.
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet version exclusives list
Just like any other Pokémon game, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet have version-exclusive Pokémon that you can only catch in one game or the other. Splitting Pokémon up by game can make deciding which of the two to purchase a hard (or maybe easy) decision, so to make sure you grab the version that suits your tastes the most, we’ve compiled a list of all the Pokémon confirmed to only be in one game or the other.
