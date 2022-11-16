Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes a ton of new features and mechanics, some of which are entirely new ideas for the battle royale genre. Assimilation is a new and unique mechanic that allows players to join or recruit enemy players into their squad, meaning those who are unlucky enough to be the last of their squad or find themselves face-to-face with a squad’s last player can still have a fighting chance of getting the win by teaming up with new players — If they accept. This guide explains how to use this new mechanic and gives you a few details on it works.

