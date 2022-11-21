Read full article on original website
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
North Carolina authorities say two dead after TV news chopper crashes in Charlotte
Authorities said two people were killed Tuesday when a helicopter reportedly belonging to a local television station crashed near a North Carolina freeway.
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Reveals His Favorite Rip Wheeler Scene of All Time: Outsider Exclusive
If you’re a fan of Rip Wheeler‘s tender heart, chances are you share your favorite… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Reveals His Favorite Rip Wheeler Scene of All Time: Outsider Exclusive appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Why Those Dead Wolves are So Important Moving Forward
The ramifications of Yellowstone Season 5’s dead wolves may become the downfall of the Duttons. Let’s break it down. The... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Why Those Dead Wolves are So Important Moving Forward appeared first on Outsider.
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison; reality stars receive combined 19 years behind bars
"Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley received a combined 19 years in federal prison after being found guilty by a Georgia judge in tax evasion case.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals ‘The Moment’ He’ll Leave the Show
“It all depends on the writing,” Kevin Costner says before delving deeper into the subject of when – if ever – he’d leave Yellowstone behind. “What you do needs to stand up. And that’s what I’m watching constantly,” the Western icon continues of the scripts he’s given by series mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Though, so far, those scripts speak for themselves.
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Iconic Yellowstone National Park hotel to stay closed
An iconic hotel in Yellowstone National Park will not be welcoming winter guests this season. The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain shuttered until next spring. The hotel shut down immediately after this summer’s flooding due to damage of the wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight...
Virginia police release timeline of Walmart rampage, trying to determine motive of suspected gunman Andre Bing
Virginia authorities released an image of the suspect shooter who killed six people inside a Walmart and a timeline of Tuesday night's events.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent
John Paul Mac Isaac's new book, "American Injustice," is set to be released Tuesday. The book includes details of what has transpired since Isaac discovered Hunter Biden's laptop.
Hollywood elites crack down on Candace Cameron Bure, Elon Musk, Dave Chappelle, all in name of 'tolerance'
Politically correct overlords want Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk and Candace Cameron Bure banned from the public square, kept silent and in their respective corners.
Idaho police investigating quadruple murders asked about similarities to 2021 unsolved Oregon stabbing attack
A police official investigating the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students said he received a tip about a stabbing attack last year in Salem, Oregon.
Watch: Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
Kevin Costner will soon be seen hosting a docu-series about the 150th anniversary of one of the world's most majestic sites, Yellowstone National Park.
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set’: ‘It’s inspiring’
"Yellowstone," a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, explores how John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is now the governor of Montana. Cole Hauser plays his son-in-law Rip Wheeler.
Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker
A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted over city's violence after decrying Colorado shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was criticized on Twitter for calling out the fatal shooting in Colorado, while her own city suffers from shootings every week.
