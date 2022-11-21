ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

John Dutton Is Leaving the 'Yellowstone' Ranch in Season 5

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
'Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Reveals 'The Moment' He'll Leave the Show

“It all depends on the writing,” Kevin Costner says before delving deeper into the subject of when – if ever – he’d leave Yellowstone behind. “What you do needs to stand up. And that’s what I’m watching constantly,” the Western icon continues of the scripts he’s given by series mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Though, so far, those scripts speak for themselves.
Jackson Hole Radio

Iconic Yellowstone National Park hotel to stay closed

An iconic hotel in Yellowstone National Park will not be welcoming winter guests this season. The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain shuttered until next spring. The hotel shut down immediately after this summer’s flooding due to damage of the wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight...
