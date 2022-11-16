Read full article on original website
SkySports
Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo: I have no problem with Manchester United and Portugal team-mate
Bruno Fernandes has told Sky Sports News he has "no problem" with Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and says their awkward exchange in the Portugal dressing room was just a "joke". Fernandes exchanged a frosty handshake with Ronaldo on Monday as the pair met up with Portugal ahead of the...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar
It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
SkySports
Manuela Zinsberger exclusive: Becoming a goalkeeper, Arsenal Women's team mentality and Emirates Stadium 'love'
It's hard not to enjoy any time spent with Manuela Zinsberger. One of Arsenal's bubbliest characters - across both men and women's teams - she speaks with passion, personality and expression on any question put to her. To top things off, she is having one of the best spells of...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Manchester United star questions future at the club and reveals he felt 'provoked' by Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo says he felt "provoked" by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after he refused to come on last month against Tottenham and left Old Trafford before the full-time whistle. Ronaldo said he believes Ten Hag "does not respect" him in the way he "deserves", although he had "regret"...
SkySports
Portsmouth 0-0 Derby: David McGoldrick hits crossbar in drab stalemate at Fratton Park
Portsmouth and Derby shared the points after a drab goalless draw at Fratton Park on Friday night. Throughout the entirety of the match, the two League One promotion hopefuls mustered just two shots on target between them, the most notable of which came after 12 minutes, when David McGoldrick rattled the crossbar for the visitors.
SkySports
Aaron Collins interview: How Bristol Rovers forward is thriving off manager Joey Barton's belief
Aaron Collins ended last season sat on top of a traffic light. He swigged a can of beer and poured the remnants over his head, much to the delight of the hordes of Bristol Rovers fans below him. The video soon went viral, naturally. This was not just a stunt...
SkySports
Frans Hoek interview: Netherlands goalkeeping coach on Louis van Gaal's last stand at World Cup in Qatar
The Netherlands squad selection has sparked debate in the build-up to the World Cup in Qatar. It is an eclectic mix that could only have come from the mind of Louis van Gaal. The mistake would be to think this means it is not going to work. "Louis has a...
SkySports
Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw: How the striker's ruthless scoring streak is helping Manchester City's Women's Super League chances
"I could be the one to change football in Jamaica," Khadija Shaw remembers thinking as a determined youngster. Bravely, she did not want to be defined by the constraints of Spanish Town, the Jamaican city she grew up in, rather preferring to challenge the narrative typically afforded to young women of the region.
SkySports
Everton Women 1-2 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw's second-half winner makes it five WSL victories in a row
Khadija Shaw’s second-half goal gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory at Everton to make it five consecutive Women’s Super League wins for Gareth Taylor’s side. The WSL's top scorer hit her eighth goal of the season to move fourth-place City to within three points of the leading trio.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo interview analysed: Man Utd revelations insignificant as player's own failure to adjust is laid bare
"Sorry, I am not that kind of player," says Cristiano Ronaldo at one point during his interview with Piers Morgan. He says it with pride and his admirers will point to it as evidence of his elite mentality. But it cuts to the crux of his inability to adapt to his new reality.
SkySports
Championship Team of the Month for October: Zian Flemming, Oli McBurnie, Ched Evans all included
With the World Cup break now upon us, WhoScored.com take a look at their Championship Team of the Month for November. West Brom, Preston, Coventry and Millwall all have two players in the XI, while Sunderland, Luton and Sheffield United are also represented. Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson (Sunderland) - 7.15 rating.
SkySports
Inside The WSL: Why are ACL injuries so common in women's football?
Female footballers are up to six times more likely to suffer an ACL injury than their male counterparts, and Inside the WSL sat down with players, physios and doctors to try and find out why. Unfortunately, it's not an uncommon sight to see a women's club announce a player will...
SkySports
Kolo Toure: Former Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool defender close to becoming next Wigan Athletic manager
Former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure is close to becoming the new Wigan Athletic manager. Toure, 41, who is currently a Leicester City first-team coach, has held talks with the Championship side and has impressed the owners enough for them to offer him the job. Wigan, who...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United exploring ways to terminate contract
Manchester United are exploring ways to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at the club following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo's interview on TalkTV - aired in two parts on Wednesday and Thursday - saw the 37-year-old criticise the club and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no respect" for.
SkySports
Anthony Elanga defends Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo on criticism of younger players - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has defended team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo on his criticism of younger players during his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. Lionesses captain Leah Williamson revealed she has no interest in watching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
SkySports
Maya Le Tissier: Man Utd Women defender's rise charted from playing with boys in Guernsey to her England debut
It has been quite the few months for Maya Le Tissier. From joining Manchester United from Brighton in the summer to her England debut, it marks a remarkable rise from her days of playing boys youth football in Guernsey. It's hard to find a recent interview with Le Tissier where...
SkySports
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers manager's highs and lows during first year in charge
Giovanni van Bronckhorst took charge at Rangers exactly a year ago in what has been a rollercoaster 12 months. In his first season the Dutchman led the side to the Europa League final and Scottish Cup glory, but failed to retain the Scottish Premiership title. He then took Rangers to...
SkySports
England prepare for Iran opener in 31 degree heat | James Maddison not involved
The England squad have trained in Doha ahead of Monday's World Cup opener against Iran. James Maddison wasn't involved with the main group raising some concerns over whether he'll be available for the match.
SkySports
Liverpool: Fenway Sports Group have received 'a lot of interest' in potential investment says Sam Kennedy
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have received "a lot of interest" in Liverpool investment, according to FSG partner Sam Kennedy. FSG are believed to be considering a sale, although they would prefer to attract new investors by selling a minority stake. They have asked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to gauge...
SkySports
England vs All Blacks: A clash of two under-fire head coaches?; Ireland seek to secure unbeaten autumn vs Australia
England meet the All Blacks in a Test for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama - almost certainly the scene of England's finest day under Eddie Jones - in Saturday's headline clash. Elsewhere, Ireland round off their autumn schedule at home to Australia on...
