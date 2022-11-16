ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar

It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
Portsmouth 0-0 Derby: David McGoldrick hits crossbar in drab stalemate at Fratton Park

Portsmouth and Derby shared the points after a drab goalless draw at Fratton Park on Friday night. Throughout the entirety of the match, the two League One promotion hopefuls mustered just two shots on target between them, the most notable of which came after 12 minutes, when David McGoldrick rattled the crossbar for the visitors.
Inside The WSL: Why are ACL injuries so common in women's football?

Female footballers are up to six times more likely to suffer an ACL injury than their male counterparts, and Inside the WSL sat down with players, physios and doctors to try and find out why. Unfortunately, it's not an uncommon sight to see a women's club announce a player will...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United exploring ways to terminate contract

Manchester United are exploring ways to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at the club following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo's interview on TalkTV - aired in two parts on Wednesday and Thursday - saw the 37-year-old criticise the club and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no respect" for.

