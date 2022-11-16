ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Women gather for EmpowerHER conference hosted by Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a women's conference Friday titled "EmpowerHER." The goal was to encourage women in business and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities, with breakout sessions on health, business and life issues. The keynote speaker for the conference was entrepreneur...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah

PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield Ice House Gallery to move into new facility

MAYFIELD, KY — After losing its building in the December 2021 tornado, the Ice House Gallery will start renovation of property it was recently gifted, which includes two historic buildings in downtown Mayfield. Dana Heath, former director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild for 11 years, gifted the...
MAYFIELD, KY
wkms.org

Murray Pride hosting National Transgender Day of Remembrance event this weekend

Some western Kentuckians are marking the National Transgender Day of Remembrance this weekend. Organizers with Murray Pride are hosting a public event Sunday at Playhouse in the Park, where attendees will participate in a ceremony remembering transgender people who have been killed over the past year. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Drive in Murray.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight

Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area

Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program

PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Holiday Decorating Contest open for Calvert City businesses, homeowners

CALVERT CITY — Calvert City invites businesses and homeowners to decorate their storefronts and homes as part of the Calvert City Holiday Decorating Contest. “The contest encourages community pride, and that pride is important to Calvert City,” said Blair Travis, director of Marketing and Business Development. There are...
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

39th annual Bikers Toy Run collecting Christmas gifts for local children

PADUCAH — The 39th annual Bikers Toy Run is set for Saturday in Paducah. The event collects toys and donations to help children in west Kentucky have a merry Christmas. Organizers say 100% of the funds raised and every toy donated will go to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to go to children in McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Livingston counties.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former residential care center in Southside Paducah to be demolished

PADUCAH — The demolition of a former residential care center that has long sat vacant in Southside Paducah is set to go forward later this week or at the beginning of next week. ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive earlier this year. The...
PADUCAH, KY

