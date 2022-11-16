Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Women gather for EmpowerHER conference hosted by Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a women's conference Friday titled "EmpowerHER." The goal was to encourage women in business and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities, with breakout sessions on health, business and life issues. The keynote speaker for the conference was entrepreneur...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah
PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
wpsdlocal6.com
Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library going on through Saturday afternoon in Marion, Illinois
MARION, IL — Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library, a nonprofit group to support the library in southern Illinois — is hosting a community book sale that began Friday and continues on Saturday at the library. Hardback books are going for $1 each, and paperbacks are 25 cents....
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Ice House Gallery to move into new facility
MAYFIELD, KY — After losing its building in the December 2021 tornado, the Ice House Gallery will start renovation of property it was recently gifted, which includes two historic buildings in downtown Mayfield. Dana Heath, former director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild for 11 years, gifted the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Boys & Girls Club kicks off fundraiser to support southern Illinois youth
CARBONDALE, IL — The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois will kick off a fundraising campaign at this year's GivingTuesday event on Nov. 29. Support directly helps youth in the community. The in-person and online GivingTuesday event will be from 4–6 p.m. on Nov. 29 at its office...
wkms.org
Murray Pride hosting National Transgender Day of Remembrance event this weekend
Some western Kentuckians are marking the National Transgender Day of Remembrance this weekend. Organizers with Murray Pride are hosting a public event Sunday at Playhouse in the Park, where attendees will participate in a ceremony remembering transgender people who have been killed over the past year. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Drive in Murray.
wpsdlocal6.com
Trent Okerson, regional authors coming to McCracken County Public Library in December
PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library on Dec. 8 as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be leading a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in Dec. 2021.
wpsdlocal6.com
United Way of Western Kentucky seeks volunteer teams for special Project United Holiday Edition in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The United Way of Western Kentucky — formerly United Way of Paducah McCracken County — is hosting a special holiday edition of Project United for Graves County, and now is the time for volunteer teams to register. The Project United Holiday Edition is...
KFVS12
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
wpsdlocal6.com
'On the right track to making a difference,' Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential benefactors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference,” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential benefactors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the...
KFVS12
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
wpsdlocal6.com
Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area
Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program
PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
wpsdlocal6.com
Holiday Decorating Contest open for Calvert City businesses, homeowners
CALVERT CITY — Calvert City invites businesses and homeowners to decorate their storefronts and homes as part of the Calvert City Holiday Decorating Contest. “The contest encourages community pride, and that pride is important to Calvert City,” said Blair Travis, director of Marketing and Business Development. There are...
wpsdlocal6.com
39th annual Bikers Toy Run collecting Christmas gifts for local children
PADUCAH — The 39th annual Bikers Toy Run is set for Saturday in Paducah. The event collects toys and donations to help children in west Kentucky have a merry Christmas. Organizers say 100% of the funds raised and every toy donated will go to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to go to children in McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Livingston counties.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calvert Cares Can Drive collecting nonperishable food items to help feed the hungry in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Through Dec. 12, Calvert City is collecting canned food items to feed neighbors in need. The city says the Calvert Cares Can Drive has drop-off locations at five local businesses and one at city hall. In addition to canned foods, the drive will also accept...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former residential care center in Southside Paducah to be demolished
PADUCAH — The demolition of a former residential care center that has long sat vacant in Southside Paducah is set to go forward later this week or at the beginning of next week. ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive earlier this year. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Your wallet may be empty but your walls don't have to be:' Yeiser bringing back affordable art show
PADUCAH — Art can be intimidating - but it doesn't have to be. Paducah's Affordable Art Show is back for the first time since 2017. It's being hosted at the Yeiser Art Center on Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and funds raised will benefit the YAC.
wpsdlocal6.com
PTHS students tell story of strength, discovery with help of professional orchestra in Broadway adaptation of Anastasia
PADUCAH — Buckle up: Paducah Tilghman High School students will transport you back-in-time and halfway around the world in their performance of Broadway's Anastasia, based on the hit animated film from 1997. Tonight is opening night and several cast-members joined Mike Mallory live in-studio to discuss their roles ahead...
