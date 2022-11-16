PADUCAH — The 39th annual Bikers Toy Run is set for Saturday in Paducah. The event collects toys and donations to help children in west Kentucky have a merry Christmas. Organizers say 100% of the funds raised and every toy donated will go to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to go to children in McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Livingston counties.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO