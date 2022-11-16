Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Nvidia releases RTX 4090 and 4080 firmware update to fix display output bug
Nvidia has released a firmware update tool for its new GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs to fix a bug that could break display output, causing the GPU to show a blank screen when being used without drivers installed. The issue only affects "certain motherboards," and Nvidia says it "should only be applied if blank screens are occurring on boot." (We installed it on an RTX 4080 Founders Edition in an Asus motherboard that was working normally and didn't notice any adverse effects.)
TechCrunch
Backbone launches an Android version of its mobile gaming controller
That’ll change soon. This week the company is starting to roll out its Android-focused model, swapping USB-C in place of the Lightning connectivity of the iPhone build. The Android version will go for the same $99 as its iPhone equivalent — and while shipping times might shift as orders roll in, the company currently says orders placed now will arrive by Christmas.
Digital Trends
Not even Nvidia’s 4090 Founders Edition is safe from melting
We’ve just had our first report of the connector on a Founders Edition RTX 4090 melting. If there was ever a small sliver of hope that Nvidia’s own FE graphics cards would be safe from the melting problem, that hope is all gone now. The cases of RTX...
PC Magazine
Microsoft Teams Adds Games for Up to 250 Players
The best meetings are short, focused sessions that don't interfere with your work day too much, but Microsoft has other ideas. As The Verge reports, from today Microsoft Teams added a number of casual games to the virtual meeting experience, which can be played with up to 250 of your co-workers (depending on the game).
Fast structural analysis by Fraunhofer IGD and RISTRA
DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- RISTRA has been developed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD, Darmstadt, Germany. As Fraunhofer being an applied research organisation, as a service we offer adaptation of our software to meet new requirements and customer-specific workflows. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005397/en/ Simulated Model of an engine bracket (Photo: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Is Ubisoft thwarting cheaters with “100 versions” of Rainbow Six Siege?
Last week, Ubisoft announced an "important security update" to prevent cheating on the popular Rainbow Six Siege. And while Ubisoft said it "cannot share details of the update in order to protect its integrity," anti-cheat watchers think the developer might be thwarting cheat-makers using an interesting form of code obfuscation and frequent, semi-randomized game updates.
Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced today that 46 of its new products and service innovations have received CES® 2023 Innovation Award honors, including three Best of Innovation Honorees from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. The annual program honors outstanding design and engineering across a multitude of consumer technology product categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005839/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Researchers build a working camera out of atomically thin semiconductors
Since the isolation of graphene, we've identified a number of materials that form atomically thin sheets. Like graphene, some of these sheets are made of a single element; others form from chemicals where the atomic bonds naturally create a sheet-like structure. Many of these materials have distinct properties. While graphene is an excellent conductor of electricity, a number of others are semiconductors. And it's possible to tune their properties further based on how you arrange the layers of a multi-sheet stack.
Ars Technica
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet deliver a fully open world beset by technical problems
The Pokémon franchise has been nudging closer and closer to a fully open world since Sword and Shield appeared on the Switch in 2019. Those games and their DLC packs introduced a few dedicated free-range areas where you could roam around mostly at your leisure, but towns and caves and other areas were still strictly linear.
TechCrunch
Parallel Domain says autonomous driving won’t scale without synthetic data
Most self-driving vehicle companies, like Cruise, Waymo and Waabi, use synthetic data for training and testing perception models with speed and a level of control that’s impossible with data collected from the real world. Parallel Domain, a startup that has built a data-generation platform for autonomy companies, says synthetic data is a critical component to scaling the AI that powers vision and perception systems and preparing them for the unpredictability of the physical world.
Nintendo Download: The World of Pokémon Has Evolved!
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005454/en/ The Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games will be available on Nov. 18. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Study: AirPods Pro are this close to being full-fledged hearing aids
A study in the journal iScience suggests that, in some noise situations, AirPods, particularly the Pro model, can work just as well as far pricier prescription-only models. AirPods are not sold or approved by the Food and Drug Administration as devices for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. But with cheaper, over-the-counter hearing aids now available at common retailers, there's a renewed interest in non-medical companies moving into the space to help people who don't need expert care—including from Apple itself.
Ars Technica
There’s a “new” Atari arcade game, and I can’t put it down
Platform: Switch (reviewed), Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series. Atari's new 50th-anniversary compilation is stuffed with historical filler, but one new game contained in the package won't let me go. I'm talking about Vctr Sctr, a retro-style arcade shooter that melds the addictive gameplay of classics like Asteroids and Tempest with modern gameplay concepts.
