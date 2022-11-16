ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannie Jarvis
2d ago

plus there are people out there like me that had the shots required but still get these diseases that put their life at risk. come on people do your part and get your kids these vaccines for MMR not just for their sake but people like me

Do adults need measles vaccine boosters?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The two dozen confirmed cases of measles in Franklin County have medical experts providing some insight into vaccine boosters for the virus. “An MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) booster in adults is generally not needed if they have already received the two-dose schedule as a child and if they are not at high […]
Ohio reports 10,170 new COVID-19 cases

Ohio reported 10,170 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,218,335, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 17. Ohio has an average of 158.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Ohio has over 100 new COVID-19 deaths suddenly. Here’s why

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, but there is a specific reason for the uptick. The previous data reported by ODH for the week of Nov. 10 had just eight deaths from the virus. It drew attention as a low statistic that was previously unseen […]
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
RSV cases rising at alarming rates, local and state doctors say

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is sounding the alarm on RSV, a contagious airborne virus that causes infection of the respiratory tract. "Every year Children's Hospital and pediatric practices … experience winter viral illnesses including RSV and influenza," Dr. Rustin Morse, the chief medical officer of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said.
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
The Dengue Virus Has Been Found in Arizona

A dangerous viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes has seemingly landed in Arizona. Earlier this week, health officials reported that a Maricopa County resident recently contracted dengue, while routine surveillance has found traces of the dengue virus in at least one nearby mosquito population. These discoveries suggest that the infection could be spreading locally in the state for the first time, though the investigation is still ongoing.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law. A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a […]
