CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio came closer to dipping below the 10,000-cases benchmark this week, as the number of COVID-19 cases lowered from 10,865 last week to 10,170 this week. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week every week, except for brief dips, since the beginning of May. Weekly case numbers last dipped below 10,000 for two weeks in October.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO