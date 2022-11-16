Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Opinion: Buck Showalter Was Not a Deserving ‘Manager of the Year’IBWAACooperstown, NY
NY1
Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November
New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1921 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Developed by Thorobird Companies and designed by GF55 Partners, the structure yields 236 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 199 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,218 to $132,400.
therealdeal.com
More NYC renters going solo: report
New York renters are fed up with roommates and are increasingly shelling out big bucks to live without them. Demand for studios and one-bedroom apartments outpaced demand for larger apartments, and their asking rents rose 18 percent year-over-year to $3,000 last month, according to a report from StreetEasy. The expense...
NYC proposes $24 minimum wage for app-based food delivery workers
The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announced a proposal Wednesday for app-based delivery workers to receive a minimum pay of $23.82 per hour which would factor in expenses and workers compensation insurance.
New York Pays $90 Per Quick Call. What Agency Do You Need To Contact?
Most New York residents receive money from the state in one of three well-known ways. These are rebates, income programs, and HEAP. But there is one lesser-known method that gives residents money. All they have to do is call the organization. The agency pays $90 for each quick call received. What are the details of this program?
fox5ny.com
Is another minimum wage battle coming in New York?
NEW YORK - It's been 10 years since the fight for the $15 minimum wage was launched in New York City. It was considered a landmark proposal at the time, but now union leaders, lawmakers and advocates say that the state, which was once at the forefront of this movement, is now lagging behind other major cities.
6sqft
Two major projects that would bring 3,200+ affordable homes to Brooklyn and Queens get key approval
Two major housing developments proposed for Brooklyn and Queens are moving forward. The New York City Council Committee on Zoning and Franchises on Thursday voted to approve rezonings Innovation QNS and Innovative Urban Village, which together would create more than 5,000 units of housing, 3,200 of which would be affordable. The two developments also include over 1,600 apartments for extremely or very low-income households.
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per month
Don’t put it off if you plan to enter the NYC Housing Connect East New York Cluster Apartments housing lottery. The rapidly approaching deadline is November 25, 2022. Winning this lottery could make it a great holiday season as there are some terrific bargains on affordable rent.
NY's cannabis licenses to land Monday — but a court ruling could exclude Brooklyn
Parts of New York will be off limits to recreational dispensaries for the time being after an entrepreneur won a federal injunction against the state’s equity program. [ more › ]
rew-online.com
The Garnet at 1620 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvestant, Brooklyn 100% Leased — Residential and Retail
The Garnet, an elegant 11 story,103-unit modern housing complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, has reached 100-percent occupancy, as well as signed Theradynamics as the retail tenant. It will be the first Brooklyn location for the popular rehabilitation facility. The mixed middle-income building was developed by BFC Partners with SMJ Development, and...
riverdalepress.com
Realtors say first-time home buyers should be patient
First-time home buyers in New York City may be eligible for a forgivable loan of up to $100,000 through the city’s Housing Preservation and Development’s down payment assistance program, HomeFirst. Qualified homebuyers earning up to 80 percent area median income may apply. The loan can cover up to...
smartcitiesdive.com
NYC launches housing-first pilot
New York City announced a series of reforms on Monday intended to allow more people to access city-funded rental assistance with fewer administrative barriers. It also announced a new housing-first pilot program that provides unsheltered homeless individuals with affordable housing and various services. Modeled after Houston’s housing-first strategy, the New...
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
This New York Bus Service Takes You All Over The State & Canada For Cheaper Than A Flight
The holiday season is here, and if you’re planning to take a trip through New York State or would love to visit Canada, there’s a new bus service that meets your needs and will cost you way less than a flight. Travel providers Megabus and Railways of New...
Riders advocate for NYC transit service every six minutes
NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Waiting only six minutes every time you catch your bus or train is a dream to most New Yorkers, but transit advocates say it can be a reality. They’re pushing for big dollars in the state budget and calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to make it happen. “We need six-minute […]
pix11.com
FDA warning links cough medicine to rise in child poisonings
As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu, the Food and Drug administration is putting out a warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings. FDA warning links cough medicine to rise...
