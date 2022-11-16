Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
NBA
8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games
The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Assessed to Joel Embiid during the Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Rich Hofmann (The Athletic) with Crew Chief John Goble following tonight’s Bucks at 76ers game. QUESTION: “On the Flagrant 1 assessed to Joel Embiid for the transition foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, why did you rule that it didn’t meet the criteria for a Flagrant 2?”
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.19.2022
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Orlando 108, Bulls 107. (Bulls: 6-10, 4-5 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 41 pts. Orlando: Carter: 21pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 16. Orlando Bol: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 7. Orlando: Suggs and Wagner each with 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan...
Isiah Thomas says the Chicago Bulls were a team that cried the most because of the physicality in the NBA
Thomas says the Chicago Bulls were the only team that consistently complained about physicality and getting hit on the court
NBA
Golden State’s JaMychal Green Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 – Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Warriors’...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109
NBC Sports Boston play-by-play man Sean Grande said over and over Friday night that the Celtics just kept counter-punching the New Orleans Pelicans. Boston landed its final counter midway through the fourth quarter when it squashed a Pelicans run and regained control of the contest. What was once a 19-point...
NBA
Kevin Love Status Update
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s home game versus Miami after sustaining an injury to his right thumb in the third quarter of last night’s win over Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a hairline fracture. Love will receive treatment and continue to be evaluated on a daily basis. His status will be updated as appropriate.
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with left ankle sprain
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Saturday. Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022
New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NBA
Recap: Wizards outlast Heat in 107-106 overtime slugfest
The Wizards were honoring the Big 3 of Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison on Friday night at Capital One Arena. In true Agent Zero fashion, the game would go to overtime and come down to a last-second shot. Thankfully for the Wizards, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma buried a pair of clutch shots and Max Strus missed a would-be game-winner for the Heat in overtime. Wizards 107, Heat 106.
NBA
11 stats facts to know about Elvin Hayes
In honor of Elvin Hayes’ 77th birthday and the Rockets retiring the NBA’s 11th all-time leading scorer’s No. 44 Houston jersey, here are 11 numbers to know about the legendary big man and Hall of Famer known as “The Big E.”. 27,313: Career points scored by...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Friday, Nov. 18
After a quiet Thursday, we have 11 games around the NBA to enjoy Friday night. With 22 teams in action, let’s take a look at the noteworthy injuries. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is sidelined again when the Hornets face the Cavs, who have their own issues with Jarrett Allen (illness) listed as questionable. The Nuggets have two of their stars – Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray – out against the Mavs due to Health and Safety protocols. As we sift through all the absences, let’s highlight some healthy players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Are these hot starts sustainable?
We’re about a month into the NBA season, so we have a reasonable sample size of stats to consider. It’s crucial to identify if hot starts are sustainable or if regression will hit as the season progresses. Let’s discuss five such players and project their fantasy basketball outlooks.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22
"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Magic
Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After grinding out a come-from-behind win in Houston to sweep a two-game road trip, the Pacers (8-6) return home to host the Magic on Saturday, the first of two straight games against Orlando (5-11). Indiana fell behind 25-6 on Friday...
NBA
Wizards unveil limited-edition "Big 3" bobblehead set
WASHINGTON, D.C. - As part the Wizards’ 25th anniversary celebration of the team rebranding to the Wizards name, the organization has unveiled a “Big 3” limited edition bobblehead set of Antawn Jamison (Feb. 11 vs. IND), Caron Butler (Mar. 18 vs. SAC) and Gilbert Arenas (Mar. 31 vs. ORL).
NBA
Thursday's NBA Player Props: Value on Fox & Simons Overs
There are three West Coast games on the NBA schedule tonight, and I have found a couple of player props I like the for the action. We’ll be using the Action Labs Player Prop tool to compare our NBA projections to the props posted at a variety of sportsbooks. Below, I have laid out two prop bets that I’m playing, the case for each bet and the best books to find odds on those player props.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies lead wire-to-wire, defeat Thunder 121-110
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday at FedExForum. Oklahoma City trimmed the Memphis lead down to four points, 106-102, with 2:38 to play after a floater in the lane from Josh Giddey. Memphis responded by scoring the next seven points, highlighted by John Konchar’s career-high fifth 3-pointer of the night to put the game out of reach.
