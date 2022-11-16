ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NBA

8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games

The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110

Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 11.19.2022

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Orlando 108, Bulls 107. (Bulls: 6-10, 4-5 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 41 pts. Orlando: Carter: 21pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 16. Orlando Bol: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 7. Orlando: Suggs and Wagner each with 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Golden State’s JaMychal Green Fined

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 – Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Warriors’...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109

NBC Sports Boston play-by-play man Sean Grande said over and over Friday night that the Celtics just kept counter-punching the New Orleans Pelicans. Boston landed its final counter midway through the fourth quarter when it squashed a Pelicans run and regained control of the contest. What was once a 19-point...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Kevin Love Status Update

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s home game versus Miami after sustaining an injury to his right thumb in the third quarter of last night’s win over Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a hairline fracture. Love will receive treatment and continue to be evaluated on a daily basis. His status will be updated as appropriate.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with left ankle sprain

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Saturday. Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022

New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Recap: Wizards outlast Heat in 107-106 overtime slugfest

The Wizards were honoring the Big 3 of Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison on Friday night at Capital One Arena. In true Agent Zero fashion, the game would go to overtime and come down to a last-second shot. Thankfully for the Wizards, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma buried a pair of clutch shots and Max Strus missed a would-be game-winner for the Heat in overtime. Wizards 107, Heat 106.
MIAMI, FL
NBA

11 stats facts to know about Elvin Hayes

In honor of Elvin Hayes’ 77th birthday and the Rockets retiring the NBA’s 11th all-time leading scorer’s No. 44 Houston jersey, here are 11 numbers to know about the legendary big man and Hall of Famer known as “The Big E.”. 27,313: Career points scored by...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Friday, Nov. 18

After a quiet Thursday, we have 11 games around the NBA to enjoy Friday night. With 22 teams in action, let’s take a look at the noteworthy injuries. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is sidelined again when the Hornets face the Cavs, who have their own issues with Jarrett Allen (illness) listed as questionable. The Nuggets have two of their stars – Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray – out against the Mavs due to Health and Safety protocols. As we sift through all the absences, let’s highlight some healthy players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA

Fantasy Basketball: Are these hot starts sustainable?

We’re about a month into the NBA season, so we have a reasonable sample size of stats to consider. It’s crucial to identify if hot starts are sustainable or if regression will hit as the season progresses. Let’s discuss five such players and project their fantasy basketball outlooks.
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22

"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs Magic

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After grinding out a come-from-behind win in Houston to sweep a two-game road trip, the Pacers (8-6) return home to host the Magic on Saturday, the first of two straight games against Orlando (5-11). Indiana fell behind 25-6 on Friday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Wizards unveil limited-edition "Big 3" bobblehead set

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As part the Wizards’ 25th anniversary celebration of the team rebranding to the Wizards name, the organization has unveiled a “Big 3” limited edition bobblehead set of Antawn Jamison (Feb. 11 vs. IND), Caron Butler (Mar. 18 vs. SAC) and Gilbert Arenas (Mar. 31 vs. ORL).
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Thursday's NBA Player Props: Value on Fox & Simons Overs

There are three West Coast games on the NBA schedule tonight, and I have found a couple of player props I like the for the action. We’ll be using the Action Labs Player Prop tool to compare our NBA projections to the props posted at a variety of sportsbooks. Below, I have laid out two prop bets that I’m playing, the case for each bet and the best books to find odds on those player props.
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies lead wire-to-wire, defeat Thunder 121-110

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday at FedExForum. Oklahoma City trimmed the Memphis lead down to four points, 106-102, with 2:38 to play after a floater in the lane from Josh Giddey. Memphis responded by scoring the next seven points, highlighted by John Konchar’s career-high fifth 3-pointer of the night to put the game out of reach.
MEMPHIS, TN

