BHG
The 11 Best Christmas Tree Stands of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re anything like us, decorating your Christmas tree is one of your most enjoyable, treasured holiday traditions. Seeing ornaments glisten amongst the tree lights always evokes magical memories. Keep your Christmas tree the center of attention and prevent potential disaster with a sturdy, reliable tree stand. While aesthetics are important, they aren’t everything. The best Christmas tree stand should be easy to assemble and provide a strong base for your elegant evergreen.
BHG
This Shop Transformed into a Country Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Come December (or November, for those festive go-getters who are ready to decorate ASAP), it feels like the whole world transforms into a bright and sparkling wonderland. Whether you incorporate fresh Christmas trends into your space each year or lean into more retro holiday trends, there’s something distinctly delightful about decorating for winter and the holidays—and something equally special about stepping into restaurants, stores, and other commercial spaces that approach the season with the same enthusiasm. Case in point: The Six Bells, a homewares store in Brooklyn, New York, that has completely remade itself in preparation for the holiday season.
BHG
Pumpkin-Cookie Butter Swirl Buns
Using hot-roll mix means you can make these pretty treats—sweet pumpkin dough with crushed speculoos and cookie butter filling—in only 2 hours. In a large bowl combine hotroll mix with yeast packet, 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar, and ½ tsp. of the pumpkin pie spice. Add the warm water, pumpkin, egg, and butter. Mix, knead, and let rest according to package directions.
BHG
Persimmon Spice Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
This cream cheese-frosted spice cake is an autumnal classic that celebrates fall fruit even more with the addition of persimmons. Their mild honeylike sweetness flavors the batter along with cinnamon and turmeric, and dried coins curl like leaves atop the cake. Either a yellow or spice cake mix works for...
BHG
How and When to Prune Apple Trees
When pruning an apple tree, a little effort goes a long way. By nature, apple trees are inclined to produce copious amounts of leafy growth and few fruits. Yearly pruning to thin out the canopy and make way for more fruit will flip the script and yield a generous harvest. Just 30 minutes of time is usually all that's needed to direct the growth of a dwarf apple tree for another year of good fruit production. Researchers have found that regular pruning not only results in more fruit, but it also promotes sweeter, more flavor-rich fruit as sunlight reaches into the canopy, fully ripening the fruit. Use these 8 tips for pruning apple trees and you'll get your sweetest harvest yet.
BHG
Fondant Potatoes
4 medium yukon gold potatoes (about 5-inches long each) Preheat oven to 425°F. Peel potatoes; cut a thin slice off each end to make flat surfaces on the ends. Cut potatoes crosswise into four 1¼-inch slices. Place potatoes in a medium bowl; cover potatoes with cold water. Let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile, heat a large cast iron or heavy oven-safe skillet over medium 5 minutes. Drain potatoes; pat dry well with paper towels. Sprinkle potatoes with salt and pepper.
