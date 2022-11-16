This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. An Election Day paper shortage in one Pennsylvania county that led poll workers to turn away some voters is now under investigation. The Luzerne County Board of Elections and Registration asked the district attorney Monday to...

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO