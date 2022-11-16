ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

Times News

Schuylkill holds line on taxes

For the fifth straight year, Schuylkill County taxpayers will likely be spared a tax increase in 2023, thanks to federal pandemic and rainy day funds. County commissioners on Wednesday adopted a $220,317,787 preliminary budget that keeps the tax rate at 15.98 mills. That includes 15.38 mills for the general fund...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County proposes restrictions on comments

Schuylkill County commissioners are considering a set of strict rules for people commenting at their public meetings. The commissioners expect to vote on the proposal when they meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Under the proposed rules, the commissioners chairman would be able to rule any comments out-of-order if,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Development companies pitch LERTA requests to Hazle Twp. Supervisors

Developers who want to construct industrial buildings along Arthur Gardner Parkway and near a water bottling plant in Hazle Twp. are requesting tax breaks under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act. Representatives from Northpoint Development LLC are seeking LERTA tax breaks over 10 years for a six-building...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton School District to receive $10 million grant for West Scranton Intermediate School

As the Scranton School District begins a major renovation to West Scranton Intermediate School, the state will provide a $10 million boost. The project will receive the funds from the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, state leaders announced late Friday. The total cost for the project, which includes creating classrooms with walls, is about $42 million.
SCRANTON, PA
wkok.com

$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization

SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
SUNBURY, PA
Times News

RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

This Pennsylvania county ran out of paper on Election Day. Now the district attorney is investigating.

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. An Election Day paper shortage in one Pennsylvania county that led poll workers to turn away some voters is now under investigation. The Luzerne County Board of Elections and Registration asked the district attorney Monday to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Barry Isett named one of the best places to work

Barry Isett & Associates Inc. announces that the firm has been named one of the Best Places to Work in PA for 2022. This marks the fourth year in a row that Isett has earned this statewide recognition. The Lehigh Valley Business and Central Penn Business Journal’s Best Places to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County: 758 ballots came in after 8 p.m.

Luzerne County’s Election Board is relying on volunteer, bipartisan “transposers” to ensure Nov. 8 general election votes are properly reentered on the correct ballot types so they can be scanned and tallied, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said Wednesday. In other new information released Wednesday, officials said 758...
pahomepage.com

Luzerne County 911 Goes Digital

Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Keystone Karate relocates to Coal Street, adds classes

It promotes leadership, confidence, and a healthy mind and body. Welcome to Keystone Karate, where anything is possible, and the word “can’t” isn’t in the vocabulary. The business has relocated to 580 Coal St. in Lehighton. It had been at The Pyramid, which closed July 1.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Mercury

Berks says Facebook post incorrect that votes were switched [Updated]

Editor’s note: The county called to update information for this story after it was published online. Berks County election officials say all of its voting machines were working correctly when voters cast their ballots on Election Day and they have received no formal petition to perform a manual recount of the results.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Nominations being accepted for ‘Gift of Warmth’ heater giveaway

Andreas Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning of Lehighton is wrapping up 2022 with gratitude and is giving back once again by helping a deserving individual or family in need have a warm, reliable winter this year and for years to come. You can help Team Andreas give the “Gift of...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton woman places 2nd in contest

A Palmerton area woman placed second in the Pennsylvania Make It With Wool contest recently. The event was held on Oct. 1 at the PA Preferred Banquet Hall of the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Katherine Augustine took second in the adult division for her three-piece ensemble. She created an...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill OKs contract for elevator service

Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday approved a one-year maintenance contract with Reading Elevator, Berks County, for $42,360. The company will maintain the courthouse elevators. Commissioners also approved an extension of a contract with Trinity Services Group Inc. through Oct. 31, 2023. Trinity provides food service management for the county prison.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

DCNR announces expansion of D&L in Lehigh Co.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn Thursday announced a significant state investment in new grant funding to support the development of the D&L Trail in the Lehigh Valley at an event at Kimmett’s Lock in Allentown. “Expanding the D&L Trail helps tremendously with DCNR’s goal...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

