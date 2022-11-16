Read full article on original website
Times News
Schuylkill holds line on taxes
For the fifth straight year, Schuylkill County taxpayers will likely be spared a tax increase in 2023, thanks to federal pandemic and rainy day funds. County commissioners on Wednesday adopted a $220,317,787 preliminary budget that keeps the tax rate at 15.98 mills. That includes 15.38 mills for the general fund...
Times News
Schuylkill County proposes restrictions on comments
Schuylkill County commissioners are considering a set of strict rules for people commenting at their public meetings. The commissioners expect to vote on the proposal when they meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Under the proposed rules, the commissioners chairman would be able to rule any comments out-of-order if,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Development companies pitch LERTA requests to Hazle Twp. Supervisors
Developers who want to construct industrial buildings along Arthur Gardner Parkway and near a water bottling plant in Hazle Twp. are requesting tax breaks under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act. Representatives from Northpoint Development LLC are seeking LERTA tax breaks over 10 years for a six-building...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scranton School District to receive $10 million grant for West Scranton Intermediate School
As the Scranton School District begins a major renovation to West Scranton Intermediate School, the state will provide a $10 million boost. The project will receive the funds from the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, state leaders announced late Friday. The total cost for the project, which includes creating classrooms with walls, is about $42 million.
wkok.com
$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization
SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
This Pennsylvania county ran out of paper on Election Day. Now the district attorney is investigating.
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. An Election Day paper shortage in one Pennsylvania county that led poll workers to turn away some voters is now under investigation. The Luzerne County Board of Elections and Registration asked the district attorney Monday to...
Times News
Barry Isett named one of the best places to work
Barry Isett & Associates Inc. announces that the firm has been named one of the Best Places to Work in PA for 2022. This marks the fourth year in a row that Isett has earned this statewide recognition. The Lehigh Valley Business and Central Penn Business Journal’s Best Places to...
Luzerne County: 758 ballots came in after 8 p.m.
Luzerne County’s Election Board is relying on volunteer, bipartisan “transposers” to ensure Nov. 8 general election votes are properly reentered on the correct ballot types so they can be scanned and tallied, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said Wednesday. In other new information released Wednesday, officials said 758...
pahomepage.com
Luzerne County 911 Goes Digital
Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy.
Times News
Keystone Karate relocates to Coal Street, adds classes
It promotes leadership, confidence, and a healthy mind and body. Welcome to Keystone Karate, where anything is possible, and the word “can’t” isn’t in the vocabulary. The business has relocated to 580 Coal St. in Lehighton. It had been at The Pyramid, which closed July 1.
Mercury
Berks says Facebook post incorrect that votes were switched [Updated]
Editor’s note: The county called to update information for this story after it was published online. Berks County election officials say all of its voting machines were working correctly when voters cast their ballots on Election Day and they have received no formal petition to perform a manual recount of the results.
Times News
Nominations being accepted for ‘Gift of Warmth’ heater giveaway
Andreas Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning of Lehighton is wrapping up 2022 with gratitude and is giving back once again by helping a deserving individual or family in need have a warm, reliable winter this year and for years to come. You can help Team Andreas give the “Gift of...
Times News
Palmerton woman places 2nd in contest
A Palmerton area woman placed second in the Pennsylvania Make It With Wool contest recently. The event was held on Oct. 1 at the PA Preferred Banquet Hall of the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Katherine Augustine took second in the adult division for her three-piece ensemble. She created an...
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
Times News
Planners against warehouse area; Penn Forest Township meets tonight to consider zoning amendment
The Carbon County Planning Commission has reservations about Penn Forest adopting a zoning amendment that would designate an area for warehouses and allow regulation of the industrial sites. Penn Forest Township supervisors will consider adopting the proposed ordinance at 6 p.m. today at the township building. On Tuesday, members of...
Times News
Schuylkill OKs contract for elevator service
Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday approved a one-year maintenance contract with Reading Elevator, Berks County, for $42,360. The company will maintain the courthouse elevators. Commissioners also approved an extension of a contract with Trinity Services Group Inc. through Oct. 31, 2023. Trinity provides food service management for the county prison.
Times News
DCNR announces expansion of D&L in Lehigh Co.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn Thursday announced a significant state investment in new grant funding to support the development of the D&L Trail in the Lehigh Valley at an event at Kimmett’s Lock in Allentown. “Expanding the D&L Trail helps tremendously with DCNR’s goal...
PennDOT announces plans display for PA 419 culvert project in Berks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for a project to replace a culvert over Mill Creek on PA 419 in Tulpehocken Township, Berks County. The purpose of the plans display is to provide details and collect community comments regarding the proposed...
