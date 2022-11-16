Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Overriding’ Supreme Court emerges as priority in Israel’s coalition negotiations
If the coalition negotiations are any guide, judicial reform will top the legislative agenda of Israel’s next government. Reining in the Supreme Court is a key issue for Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s prospective coalition partners. For years, the court’s detractors have criticized it for accumulating too much power,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Don’t apologize for Ben-Gvir or anything else about Israel
As Benjamin Netanyahu begins forming the next Israeli government following his victory in the latest Knesset election, some on the left have begun a last-ditch effort to prevent him from forming a coalition with the parties that ran as his allies. Their argument is that anything must be done to keep the Religious Zionist Party and especially Itamar Ben-Gvir out of power.
Cleveland Jewish News
Can Netanyahu stop Biden from strengthening a tottering Iranian regime?
Israelis are ready for a new Netanyahu government. But the American midterm election results will mean that Israel’s leader will have a difficult path to navigate as he attempts to stop the Biden administration from appeasing Iran. In the latest episode of “Top Story,” JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin sums up the results of the elections in the two democracies and what they may mean for the Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Respect our democracy’: Smotrich slams US over implied warning on defense portfolio
The Religious Zionist Party criticized the Biden administration on Wednesday after U.S. ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides implicitly warned Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu against appointing party head Bezalel Smotrich as the next defense minister. The faction said in a statement that while it has “a lot of respect and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Erdogan, who supports Hamas, extends condolences on Ariel terror attack
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended condolences to Israelis on Thursday following this week’s Palestinian terrorist attack in Ariel and promised to work towards bringing about a “new age” in ties between Ankara and Jerusalem. In a phone call, Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu discussed...
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
Japan PM Kishida plans to sack internal affairs minister Terada -Yomiuri
TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to sack internal affairs minister Minoru Terada, Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, the third cabinet minister to leave in under a month in a fresh blow for Kishida's battered support ratings.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz: US-Israel cooperation on Iran threat ‘more critical than ever’
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized the Iranian threat in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday. Gantz “highlighted that Iran, particularly in recent times, has proven to pose a strategic global and regional threat and added that strengthening our cooperation in the face of such a challenge is more critical than ever,” his office said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
Zehava Galon to quit as head of Meretz
Zehava Galon, the chairwoman of Israel’s far-left Meretz Party, will submit her resignation at a party meeting next week. She will remain in the post until at least the end of the year. The announcement was made two weeks after the Israeli general election in which Meretz failed to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel revokes work permits of hundreds of relatives of Ariel terrorist
Israel’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Wednesday that it will revoke hundreds of work permits, of relatives of the Palestinian terrorist who murdered three Israeli civilians in Ariel on Tuesday, Israel National News reported. The terrorist, Mohammed Murad Souf, from Haris, a village southwest...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbis call out State Department for double standard on Ben-Gvir and Palestinian terrorism
A coalition representing more than 2,000 American rabbis criticized U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price for what it described as a double standard on support for terrorism. The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) on Nov. 14 called out Price’s comments on Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pelosi and Hoyer to step down from House leadership roles after nearly two decades in power
Two of the most powerful members of the House of Representatives announced on Thursday that they would not seek positions in leadership during the next Congress. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), 82, the first woman speaker of the House in U.S. history, made the announcement on the House floor, stating that she would not seek reelection to the Democratic party’s leadership in the next Congress, even though she plans to continue serving.
Cleveland Jewish News
As Jewish Republicans gather, Ron DeSantis is a star attraction while Donald Trump Zooms in
LAS VEGAS (JTA) — Donald Trump changed his mind and is ready to speak to the Republican Jewish Coalition. What’s not as clear is how ready Jewish Republicans are to hear from him. As of last week, the group said Trump had cited an undefined “conflict” in turning...
Cleveland Jewish News
IFCJ to send $6.5 million in emergency support to Ukraine’s Jews
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews announced on Wednesday that it will transfer $6.5 million to organizations in Ukraine that support the local Jewish community. The decision comes after a survey of hundreds of Ukrainian Jews commissioned by the IFCJ found that 97% of them expected difficulties in heating...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iranian foreign minister: Israel, West sowing anti-regime protests
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday accused Israeli and Western politicians and intelligence agencies of sowing unrest in Iran, with the aim of toppling the regime. “The security services, the fake Israeli regime and some western politicians who have planned for civil war, the destruction and disintegration of Iran,...
Cleveland Jewish News
StandWithUs opens office in South Africa, country that inspired ‘Israeli apartheid’ slander
StandWithUs (SWU), an international organization that educates about Israel and combats antisemitism, has officially opened national operations in the country whose history forms the foundation of the “Israeli apartheid” slander. In South Africa, the continued rise in antisemitism, the challenge of fighting misinformation about Israel, and the call...
Cleveland Jewish News
Qatar to allow Israeli fans into World Cup, but Jerusalem warns visitors to ‘downplay Israeli identity’
(JTA) — Qatar, which does not normally allow Israelis into the country, will permit Israeli visitors during the 2022 World Cup, prompting the Israeli government to warn travelers who make the trip to “downplay” their “Israeli identity.”. As many as 20,000 Israelis are expected to attend...
Cleveland Jewish News
IAEA: Iran must cooperate with uranium probe
The 35-nation board of governors of the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency nuclear watchdog passed a resolution Thursday ordering Iran to cooperate immediately with the agency’s investigation into uranium traces discovered at three undeclared sites, diplomats said. According to Reuters, the resolution, drafted by the U.S., the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Need to understand antisemitism
To follow what is happening at Case Western Reserve University, whose student senate recently passed a boycott, divestment and sanctions resolution, you have to first understand the working definition of antisemitism. The United States defines BDS as antisemitic as well as 35 other countries, that have adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition.
