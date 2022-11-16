Read full article on original website
Video: Health officials ask Minnesotans to take precautions over Thanksgiving as flu cases surge
Health officials are warning Minnesotans to take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as influenza cases skyrocket across the state. “Right now, our hospitals are overflowing,” said Dr. Michael Stiffman, chair of family medicine at HealthPartners. “This year, we’re definitely seeing an earlier spike and a much more severe spike than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
Minnesotans Can Now Order Additional Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
While other programs that provided free at-home COVID-19 tests have ceased, the state of Minnesota continues to provides tests for residents and there are now more available, while supplies last. The push is on to get COVID-19 tests into Minnesota households ahead of the holiday season so that people can...
Flu season sweeps through Minnesota, dozens of schools face outbreaks
(FOX 9) - The flu is hitting Minnesota early, and it's hitting hard, with a spike in hospitalizations over the past week. So far, the state has recorded 439 hospitalizations from the flu – a number we normally don't see until the end of the year.
Flu outbreaks in schools are running rampant in Minnesota so far this season
HINCKLEY, Minn. — Flu outbreaks in school classrooms don't typically peak in Minnesota until late December or after the New Year. This season, however, the outbreaks are already running rampant. According to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest report, schools reported 97 new flu outbreaks last week, bringing the...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released there remains very little change in the week-to-week pattern. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in...
Minnesota's ICU beds filling up amid surge in influenza cases
MINNEAPOLIS -- Flu season is quickly accelerating, and hospital beds are filling up.The new weekly report out Thursday shows Minnesota's number of new cases is far ahead of recent years. However, the last two flu seasons reflected a much lower number of hospitalizations as many were either locked down or masking and sanitizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.RELATED: Hinckley-Finalyson school district moves to distance learning Friday due to high illness rateStill, we've already seen half of all last season's hospitalizations -- 439 to date. Of those, 243 were newly reported this past week.Additionally, the seven-day average showed 97% of available ICU beds in the Twin Cities were occupied, and 90% in Greater Minnesota.Nearly 200 schools reported outbreaks last week, and two long-term care facilities.
"Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics, hospitals
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – If you're looking to visit a clinic, urgent care or hospital emergency room in the Twin Cities metro, you could find yourself waiting up to, or more than, three hours this weekend. On Friday, wait times for Allina Health's Apple Valley clinic passed two and a half hours. Elsewhere, wait times were the same or even longer. "It's just a lot of influx of patients right now," said Dr. Todd Smith, who works to oversee Allina Health's urgent care clinics. "You get things that often go to ERs that we're now seeing in urgent care, which...
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
Minnesota events will honor transgender people killed this year across U.S.
Photo: A demonstrator holds up a sign during a march to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility in Lisbon, March 31. Armando Franca | AP. On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez announced an honorary resolution observing Transgender Day of Remembrance. “Transgender Day of Remembrance is also observed as...
Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
Study: POC communities dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than white people
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota published a new study that shows Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities are significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, despite being vaccinated at higher rates than white communities. "There is no question that communities of color continue to be hit the hardest at...
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
