Video: Health officials ask Minnesotans to take precautions over Thanksgiving as flu cases surge

Health officials are warning Minnesotans to take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as influenza cases skyrocket across the state. “Right now, our hospitals are overflowing,” said Dr. Michael Stiffman, chair of family medicine at HealthPartners. “This year, we’re definitely seeing an earlier spike and a much more severe spike than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
Minnesota's ICU beds filling up amid surge in influenza cases

MINNEAPOLIS -- Flu season is quickly accelerating, and hospital beds are filling up.The new weekly report out Thursday shows Minnesota's number of new cases is far ahead of recent years. However, the last two flu seasons reflected a much lower number of hospitalizations as many were either locked down or masking and sanitizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.RELATED: Hinckley-Finalyson school district moves to distance learning Friday due to high illness rateStill, we've already seen half of all last season's hospitalizations -- 439 to date. Of those, 243 were newly reported this past week.Additionally, the seven-day average showed 97% of available ICU beds in the Twin Cities were occupied, and 90% in Greater Minnesota.Nearly 200 schools reported outbreaks last week, and two long-term care facilities.
"Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics, hospitals

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – If you're looking to visit a clinic, urgent care or hospital emergency room in the Twin Cities metro, you could find yourself waiting up to, or more than, three hours this weekend. On Friday, wait times for Allina Health's Apple Valley clinic passed two and a half hours. Elsewhere, wait times were the same or even longer. "It's just a lot of influx of patients right now," said Dr. Todd Smith, who works to oversee Allina Health's urgent care clinics. "You get things that often go to ERs that we're now seeing in urgent care, which...
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
Minnesota events will honor transgender people killed this year across U.S.

Photo: A demonstrator holds up a sign during a march to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility in Lisbon, March 31. Armando Franca | AP. On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez announced an honorary resolution observing Transgender Day of Remembrance. “Transgender Day of Remembrance is also observed as...
Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
