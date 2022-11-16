ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Times

5 things to know about tolling in Oregon

Here's all about the where, what, when and why of the tolls coming soon to Portland's freeways.Oregon will see its first road tolls, in about two years from now. Everyone knows about the proposed tolls coming to the Portland metro area — but many of the details floating around have been only rumors. Here's everything you need to know about what ODOT has planned for the tolls, from where they will be, to how they will work, to why the transportation system needs a new source of funding, according to an ODOT announcement on November 18. Hannah Williams,...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools

Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Historic Bend home about to move for Bend North Corridor Project

A historic home in northeast Bend is on the move. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, plans to move the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House 700 yards down the road next Tuesday. The relocation is needed due to the Bend North Corridor Project,...
BEND, OR
610KONA

Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc

Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
PILOT ROCK, OR
thatoregonlife.com

10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022

Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon

Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animal to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. "Community effort is...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power

SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
SALEM, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Friday

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson says enforcing Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law, will not be a response priority for his office. In a post on Facebook, Nelson said his office is working on plans to implement the Measure 114 gun permit process. But he says the office is struggling to staff its ranks.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond firefighters to set home on fire in ‘Burn to Learn’ exercise

Firefighters plan to burn a home in Redmond next week on purpose. It’s part of a live fire training exercise called Burn to Learn. Redmond Fire and Rescue will set several several fires at a home located at 726 SW 23rd Street Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.. The building was donated by a landowner.
REDMOND, OR
KDRV

Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event

BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
OREGON STATE

