5 things to know about tolling in Oregon
Here's all about the where, what, when and why of the tolls coming soon to Portland's freeways.Oregon will see its first road tolls, in about two years from now. Everyone knows about the proposed tolls coming to the Portland metro area — but many of the details floating around have been only rumors. Here's everything you need to know about what ODOT has planned for the tolls, from where they will be, to how they will work, to why the transportation system needs a new source of funding, according to an ODOT announcement on November 18. Hannah Williams,...
Traffic Alert | I-84 in Oregon reopens after crashes, icy roads cause hours-long closure
Some schools in Eastern Oregon were also closed by the icy weather.
Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools
Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Historic Bend home about to move for Bend North Corridor Project
A historic home in northeast Bend is on the move. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, plans to move the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House 700 yards down the road next Tuesday. The relocation is needed due to the Bend North Corridor Project,...
610KONA
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
thatoregonlife.com
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
klcc.org
Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon
Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animal to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. "Community effort is...
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK
Deschutes County commissioners have given final approval for development of a new, third Redmond 'safe parking' program site on county-owned land near SE Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, The post Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK appeared first on KTVZ.
KVAL
Clear skies give Oregonians rare opportunity to view Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season delayed
The opening date for Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until Dec. 16, and possibly longer, after pre-season testing revealed high levels of domoic acid and underweight crabs.
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
These are the Oregon cities with the fastest-growing home prices
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. Data was available for 306 cities and towns in Oregon. Home values in the […]
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neighbors pack Murphy Road gas station hearing, overwhelmingly against it
Some 80 people packed a hearing at Bend City Hall over a proposed gas station and other businesses at the corner of Murphy Road and Brosterhous Road. The project has brought much opposition from neighbors. The project, which includes a brew pub, food truck court and a market, would be...
KATU.com
PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power
SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Friday
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson says enforcing Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law, will not be a response priority for his office. In a post on Facebook, Nelson said his office is working on plans to implement the Measure 114 gun permit process. But he says the office is struggling to staff its ranks.
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
centraloregondaily.com
Redmond firefighters to set home on fire in ‘Burn to Learn’ exercise
Firefighters plan to burn a home in Redmond next week on purpose. It’s part of a live fire training exercise called Burn to Learn. Redmond Fire and Rescue will set several several fires at a home located at 726 SW 23rd Street Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.. The building was donated by a landowner.
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
centraloregondaily.com
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
