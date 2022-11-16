Read full article on original website
Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals on Outdoor Security Cameras and Floodlights
THERE'S NO question that outdoor security cameras help protect you and your home. Years ago, the only option homeowners had was getting an expensive alarm system installed. But these days, there are tons of options on the market for affordable DIY setups that link up to your smart home ecosystem and send notifications and alerts to your smartphone.
The Adidas Ultraboost 22 Is Half Off on Amazon Right Now
BLACK FRIDAY deals are hitting the web and it's safe to say we're stoked. From tech to Huckberry, and everything in between, there's sales and discounts galore across the Internet. Of course, Amazon is already proving itself as the gift that keeps on giving, with deals galore, and luckily for you there are some fantastic deals to be had on Adidas apparel and running shoes.
The Best Black Friday Refrigerator Deals You Can Shop Now
MOST PEOPLE don't replace their refrigerator until it's on its last legs, which makes sense considering it's a major investment purchase, not unlike a new mattress or dryer. Older models tend to be less efficient and lack upgraded features, but perhaps the best impetus for buying new is because of frustrations like awkward shelving, not enough capacity, or a temperamental water and ice dispenser. And, with the holidays right around the corner, the last thing you want is a sub-par fridge when you're cooking for 20 people.
The 8 Best Pickelball Shirts to Buy in 2022
IF YOU too are getting swept up in pickleball fever, you’re not alone. The sport dates back to 1965, so it’s nothing new. But, the sudden craze over it certainly is. Over the last year, it’s taken North America by storm and it shows no signs of slowing down. When CBS is running primetime celebrity pickleball matches (complete with Kenny Loggins and Stephen Colbert), it’s safe to say the sport is here to stay.
Tired of someone mooching off your Netflix? Here’s how to kick them out
Forgot to log out of Netflix at the hotel before you left or have a friend you wish wasn't borrowing your account? This new feature can help you out.
The 20 Best Winter Sneakers for Men in 2022, According to a Fashion Expert
DRESSING FOR winter makes a lot of sense until you get to your shoes. Add an extra layer of Heat Tech, throw on a puffer jacket, top off with a winter beanie, and wrap it all up with a scarf. Sure. Things get tricky when it comes to choosing the proper footwear to ensure that your extremities stay warm and dry. Truly, there is nothing worse than getting stuck in an unexpected sleet or snow situation and realizing your everyday kicks just aren’t going to cut it.
This Guy Returned a $4.8 Million Check to Haribo and They Rewarded Him With Gummies
It's not every day that you casually stumble upon a check that's worth nearly $5 million, but that's exactly what happened recently to a man from Frankfurt, Germany. As if the incredible find wasn't bizarre enough, the €4,631,538 ($4.8 million) check from a supermarket chain was made out to Haribo, the maker of gummies like Goldbears, Sour Streamers, Rainbow Worms, and other treats.
Jacamo Black Friday Sale 2022 - Shop Up to 50% off Sportswear Now
The Jacamo Black Friday Sale has finally begun and, let us tell you, there's some seriously impressive discounts to be had. Right now, you can nab up to 50% off sportswear on the site – so, if you want to secure some banging deals on fresh gym kit, trainers, or a crisp polo shirt for your next golfing weekend, you've come to the right place.
Made In's Black Friday Sale Has Officially Begun—Here's What to Buy
THE MOST wonderful time of the year is finally here and—between your Friendsgiving feast, holiday dinner, and New Year's Eve cocktail party—your kitchen will be working overtime this season. But, if you clicked on this story, you might be in the market for a new nonstick cookware set, baking dish, or some wine glasses (especially for wine gifts). Fortunately, Made In just kicked off its Black Friday sale, which means you can restock your kitchen cabinets for a fair, affordable price.
Vuori Black Friday Sale 2022: All the Best Deals to Buy Now
HANDS DOWN, Vuori makes some of the best workout clothes for men. Year after year, the West Coast athleisure label has made our best of- lists for their breathable, stretchy, and great-looking sweats and joggers that you can wear for just about any casual outing. But replenishing your closet with Vuori staples don't come cheap, given that its bestselling athletic shorts can run north of $70. But given that Black Friday (November 25) is just around the corner, Vuori is throwing down a secret Black Friday Clothing Sale on some of their bestselling wardrobe all-stars, including the Ponto Performance Pant, Kore short, Venture Track Jacket and more.
