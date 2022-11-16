Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- State troopers responded to a rollover crash on I-90 near Rochester Thursday morning. The state accident report indicates 34-year-old Carl Schollmeier was traveling west on the snow and ice covered interstate when his vehicle left the road, entered the ditch and rolled about two miles west of the Eyota exit shortly after 7 a.m. Schollmeier was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO