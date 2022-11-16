Read full article on original website
10 Black women sat in first class on an airplane and it revealed a lot about race in America
This article originally appeared on 07.29.21 Software developer Angie Jones' recent girls trip revealed that America still has a long way to go when it comes to race. To most, that's not surprising. But what's unique is how the specific experience Jones and her friends went through revealed the pervasive way systemic racism still runs through our culture.
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Upworthy
Four single moms join hands to buy a home, transforming their lives and creating a paradise
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 18, 2022. It has since been updated. It is understandable that humans build their lives around their partners, but it is also a lost opportunity to not live with our best friends. Of course, there are a lucky few whose partners also happen to be their best friends, but it's a fair assessment to say they are in a minority. Buying a home, which was once a middle-class aspiration, is now more of a distant dream for the majority of people. Setting an example to many, four women have joined hands to buy a home in an urban area in Washington DC, reported TODAY. They are now reimagining the core concepts our society is built on—family and child-rearing. People have built families, had children, and invested in assets with their partners, and now four women are showing that maybe it's not such a bad idea to rework how we view these concepts to find happiness, especially if one's current living situation is not working out.
MilitaryTimes
‘Where Is Private Dulaney?’ examines 1979 murder, cult in Marines
A Hulu docuseries released Wednesday explores the 1979 murder of a North Carolina Marine and the sordid world of drugs and violence that may have been underlying the crime. The trailer for “Where Is Private Dulaney?” begins with Pvt. Leroy Dulaney’s mother, Carol Dulaney, reading aloud a letter she penned to the then-president as she sought to discover what had happened to her son.
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
Students record White teacher saying: 'I think my race is the superior one'
A White middle school teacher in Texas is no longer employed after telling his students his race "is the superior one."
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
New York tells schools to drop Native American mascots
School districts across the state of New York are prohibited from using any Native American mascots, team names or logos. And the state's education department is now urging its school comply by the end of the school year — or risk losing state aid. The prohibition isn't new: The...
Carrying out executions took a secret toll on workers — then changed their politics
Pretending to die isn't typically part of a correctional officer's job. But when the court issues a death warrant, there's often a team that has to rehearse the execution of the prisoner. In Nevada, one of the people they practiced on was officer Catarino Escobar. Escobar wasn't nervous when his...
2 men arrested, 1 with Nazi arm-band, accused of making threats to attack New York synagogue, NYPD says
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with online threats to attack a New York City synagogue, multiple law enforcement sources have told CNN.
As Twitter's workforce crumbles, users are tweeting their eulogies for the platform
As Twitter workers abandon the platform in droves, some are posting emotional goodbyes. And many Twitter users have joined the chorus, tweeting short eulogies for the platform in anticipation of changes they expect ahead. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. For more than a decade, the social media site has been a...
Opinion: Remembering Mike Gerson, Washington Post columnist
I was a little sniffy when Michael Gerson became a columnist for the Washington Post in 2007. He'd been a speechwriter for President George W. Bush, and while he'd crafted some of the President's most memorable lines, I was suspicious of the revolving door between politics and journalism. A columnist ought to have opinions. But I didn't believe they should be predictable, or polemical.
