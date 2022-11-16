ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Upworthy

Four single moms join hands to buy a home, transforming their lives and creating a paradise

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 18, 2022. It has since been updated. It is understandable that humans build their lives around their partners, but it is also a lost opportunity to not live with our best friends. Of course, there are a lucky few whose partners also happen to be their best friends, but it's a fair assessment to say they are in a minority. Buying a home, which was once a middle-class aspiration, is now more of a distant dream for the majority of people. Setting an example to many, four women have joined hands to buy a home in an urban area in Washington DC, reported TODAY. They are now reimagining the core concepts our society is built on—family and child-rearing. People have built families, had children, and invested in assets with their partners, and now four women are showing that maybe it's not such a bad idea to rework how we view these concepts to find happiness, especially if one's current living situation is not working out.
WASHINGTON, DC
MilitaryTimes

‘Where Is Private Dulaney?’ examines 1979 murder, cult in Marines

A Hulu docuseries released Wednesday explores the 1979 murder of a North Carolina Marine and the sordid world of drugs and violence that may have been underlying the crime. The trailer for “Where Is Private Dulaney?” begins with Pvt. Leroy Dulaney’s mother, Carol Dulaney, reading aloud a letter she penned to the then-president as she sought to discover what had happened to her son.
The Independent

American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

New York tells schools to drop Native American mascots

School districts across the state of New York are prohibited from using any Native American mascots, team names or logos. And the state's education department is now urging its school comply by the end of the school year — or risk losing state aid. The prohibition isn't new: The...
NEW YORK STATE
KVCR NEWS

Opinion: Remembering Mike Gerson, Washington Post columnist

I was a little sniffy when Michael Gerson became a columnist for the Washington Post in 2007. He'd been a speechwriter for President George W. Bush, and while he'd crafted some of the President's most memorable lines, I was suspicious of the revolving door between politics and journalism. A columnist ought to have opinions. But I didn't believe they should be predictable, or polemical.
WASHINGTON STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
