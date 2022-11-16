Read full article on original website
Related
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
generalaviationnews.com
Replacement panel for older Cessna 172s approved
Six Pack Aero has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its Legacy XL Panel System, a new replacement panel for Cessna 172 models E through M that allows for the installation of a 10-inch Primary Flight Display (PFD) without compromising the structure of the airframe, according to company officials.
generalaviationnews.com
Hardy demand for general aviation aircraft boosts sales
The first nine months of 2022 shows increases across the board, both in the number and value of aircraft sold. According to the latest General Aviation Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, piston airplanes sales increased 8.8% through the third quarter of 2022, with 1,012 delivered. Turboprop sales increased 7.3% to 383, while business jet shipments increased 1.8% to 446.
Comments / 0