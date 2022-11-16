Read full article on original website
Granton School Board Report
The Granton School Board discussed the Equestrian Club Advisor. The Board referred the recommendation to make Equestrian Club Advisor a paid extra-curricular position to executive session, then took no action. The Board approved Sheryl Young as the WASB Convention Delegate for the Convention in January. The Board heard a presentation and held a community discussion with Karl Kramer from Lion Electric regarding their electric buses. Granton Area School has been awarded a $1,885,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for 5 new buses and charging infrastructure. Questions from community members and the school board were addressed. No action was taken regarding the Clean School Bus Rebate Grant. A Special School Board Meeting was scheduled and held on November 15th to gather further information which several community members attended. More information has been requested from the school board regarding infrastructure costs such as electrical hook-up, and bus insurance costs. This information will be presented at a date in the near future. Following a closed session, it was noted that new employees: Kimberlee Menke received a letter of appointment as a teacher aide. The Board accepted a letter of resignation from Caroline Walter, teacher aide, and thanked her for her years of service. The Board accepted a letter of resignation from Joe Andrashie, bookkeeper, and thanked him for his years of service. The Board approved Blair Necas as the JV Boys Basketball Coach. For the Spotlight on Education, information was presented on addressing learning loss and academic struggles as well as curriculum materials, programs and supplies purchased and supports and procedures in place in the post-pandemic timespan.
Highway Department Expresses Support for Roundabout at Wood County Intersection
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Highway Department has expressed their support to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) to review the intersection of WIS 80/73 and CTH A and consider a roundabout at that location (by Pittsville). According to the letter, residents have contacted the Highway Department...
Wood County Joins Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness
According to the Wood County Health Department, loneliness and social isolation are on the rise in Wisconsin and across the United States, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. While people of all ages and backgrounds can experience loneliness and social isolation, older adults and people with disabilities are uniquely susceptible which puts them at risk for significant health problems.
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
1 person dead after crash in Clark County
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash in Clark County. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 on US Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville. Investigation shows an SUV was northbound on US Highway 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered a ditch, went over a driveway, and hit a tree before coming to rest on its side.
Two Killed in Murder/Suicide in Jackson County
The deaths of two people in Jackson County have been ruled a murder/suicide. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they were asked to perform a welfare check in the Town of Manchester. On Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they discovered 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer and 78-year-old William Kerr dead in their home. It appears Zillmer was shot and Kerr died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Nov. 17, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 10/31/2022 – 11/06/2022. In the early morning hours of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
UW-Eau Claire employee files complaint alleging racial discrimination because she's white
A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire employee has filed a racial discrimination complaint that alleges she was harassed and demoted because she is white. The complaint follows the firing of a former vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion who alleges students and employees of color were opposed to white individuals having leadership roles in the campus's multicultural affairs office.
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Friday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022, around 4:16 p.m. the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 11700 block of State Road (Highway) 93.
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21
A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing in Eau Claire early Thursday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building off of West MacArthur Avenue, just north of Bollinger Fields, shortly after midnight Thursday.
Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two adults were found dead in a home in Marshfield on Tuesday. Police called it a murder-suicide involving a man who killed his ex-wife. The Marshfield Police Department received a call from a co-worker who was concerned after 41-year-old mother of two Melissa Wright didn’t show up for work. Marshfield police went to the residence for a wellness check and discovered the bodies inside.
Latest Numbers of RSV Cases in Children at Marshfield Children's Hospital
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continue to rise across Wisconsin. As of November 16th, Marshfield Children's Hospital has 15 confirmed inpatient (hospitalized) cases of RSV. RSV is a common respiratory infection that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can cause serious illness, particularly in older adults and infants.
Opelt Leads Neillsville Over Loyal/Other Area Scores
Paris Opelt scored a game high 18 points leading the Neillsville Warriors past the Loyal Greyhounds 55-24 on Friday night in Eastern Cloverbelt girls basketball. Neillsville led 30-8 at halftime and outscored the Hounds 25-16 in the second half for the win. Mia Trunkel had 15 points for the Warriors...
