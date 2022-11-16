The Granton School Board discussed the Equestrian Club Advisor. The Board referred the recommendation to make Equestrian Club Advisor a paid extra-curricular position to executive session, then took no action. The Board approved Sheryl Young as the WASB Convention Delegate for the Convention in January. The Board heard a presentation and held a community discussion with Karl Kramer from Lion Electric regarding their electric buses. Granton Area School has been awarded a $1,885,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for 5 new buses and charging infrastructure. Questions from community members and the school board were addressed. No action was taken regarding the Clean School Bus Rebate Grant. A Special School Board Meeting was scheduled and held on November 15th to gather further information which several community members attended. More information has been requested from the school board regarding infrastructure costs such as electrical hook-up, and bus insurance costs. This information will be presented at a date in the near future. Following a closed session, it was noted that new employees: Kimberlee Menke received a letter of appointment as a teacher aide. The Board accepted a letter of resignation from Caroline Walter, teacher aide, and thanked her for her years of service. The Board accepted a letter of resignation from Joe Andrashie, bookkeeper, and thanked him for his years of service. The Board approved Blair Necas as the JV Boys Basketball Coach. For the Spotlight on Education, information was presented on addressing learning loss and academic struggles as well as curriculum materials, programs and supplies purchased and supports and procedures in place in the post-pandemic timespan.

GRANTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO