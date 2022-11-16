Read full article on original website
Bread for the City ends 2022 Holiday Helpings over safety concern
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff. Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed […]
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
middleburglife.com
Family Fun at Cobbler Mountain in Delaplane
Cobbler Mountain is especially beautiful in autumn with vibrant tree canopies dotting a family heirloom now in its third generation. It’s a majestic, peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life for visitors and even the owners. “Every season on Cobbler Mountain is a gift of nature, wildlife, and changing plant life,” said owner Laura McCarthy Louden.
mocoshow.com
Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights Display Opens Friday, November 18
Montgomery Parks announces the opening of this year’s Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Friday, November 18 (preview photos and video available below). Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the Formal Gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
bethesdamagazine.com
Two new fun things to do
The vibe is all sparkles and Christmas spirit at Enchant, the sprawling, immersive holiday experience that’s taking over Nationals Park for the third year. Four million lights make up a walk-through maze that includes Instagram-worthy scenes around every corner, such as a 100-foot Christmas tree, a glittering light tunnel and traditional holiday motifs that include ornaments, toys and reindeer. Attempting to answer the vexing question of how Santa delivers presents all over the world in just one night, Enchant invites guests to go on a scavenger hunt in the maze in search of gears that belong to a “magic timepiece.” Stamp a “maze passport” as you find the gears and drop off completed passports for a chance to win a visit to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set.
severnaparkvoice.com
All Aboard! Holiday Train Gardens Offer Family Memories
Holiday train gardens are a tradition steeped in nostalgia for many families. This area offers plenty of options for those looking to marvel at model trains traveling through realistic villages of holiday cheer. According to the Lutherville-based Fire Museum of Maryland, German immigrants are believed to be the first to...
Washingtonian.com
Meet Prince Snowflake, the Region’s Oddest “Celebrity Cat”
The other day, Washingtonian received a PR call seeking coverage of a local “celebrity cat,” Prince Snowflake, who has multicolored eyes and a knack for prestidigitation. Obviously, I returned that call. The person who answered was Mary Ann Fisher of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, who told me a wild...
Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area
Thanksgiving is fast approaching and for all my last-minute planners, time is running out. If you’re skipping the traditional family meal, want to start a new tradition, or just want to switch things up to save a few coins, Baltimore has plenty of options to choose from! Below are places open on Thanksgiving Day in […] The post Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Mario Lopez Taking Talents To Westfield Montgomery Mall To Kick Off Holiday Season
Hollywood is coming to Maryland to kick off the holiday season. Mario Lopez will be making an appearance at the Westfield Montgomery Mall on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Bethesda to host a holiday concert to benefit the Children's National Hospital. The “Saved by the Bell” star will be the special...
Bay Net
Goodbye, Home Mortgage! Six Pick 5 Tickets Deliver $300,000 In Prizes
BOWIE, Md. – Buying multiple tickets with the same numbers for the same drawing is just part of the Lottery playing routine for a lucky a Prince George’s County resident. The day before he won $300,000 on six Pick 5 tickets, he played 20 tickets and didn’t win.
weaa.org
BARCS Waiving Adoption Fees
Baltimore, MD) -- BARCS animal shelter is waiving adoption fees the weekend of Black Friday. The promotion applies to all animals that are in the shelter, at foster homes or at offsite stores. It runs from November 25th through November 27th. All animals up for adoption are posted on the...
HolidayFest Kicks Off this Weekend in Occoquan
Occoquan goes ALL IN for the holidays! Come to town for HolidayFest 2022, Nov. 19 to Dec. 4! You’ll appreciate the way the town gets all dressed up for the season in its very own special small-town way. Highlights from this year’s festival include:. Annual Tree Lighting (Nov....
baltimorefishbowl.com
Auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant cancelled with 10 minutes until bidding deadline
The much-anticipated auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant in Fells Point was cancelled today with 10 minutes left to go in the online sale and a top bid of $1.32 million. The word “CANCELLED” was posted over a photo of the restaurant on the Alex Cooper Auctioneers website at 11:50 a.m. The auction, which started Nov. 12, was scheduled to end at noon today.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
Howard County Resident Comes Home To Herd Of Horses In Backyard
An Ellicott City resident got quite the surprise after arriving home to find several donkeys and miniature horses in their backyard, authorities say. Howard County authorities say that the resident called for assistance after noticing the new additions, as they did not belong to them. Officers were able to arrive...
People worry about warehouses popping up in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County has grown tremendously over the years. Some people in Hagerstown feel the city may be losing some of its character, becoming more of a warehouse town. “When I was little, there was more farmland, and there was more open space,” Hagerstown native Teresa Hawbaker said. Hawbaker […]
Hundreds of Prince George’s County seniors get free pre-thanksgiving meals
NEW CARROLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday morning dozens of cars wrapped around United Baptist Church in New Carrolton waiting to pick up a free pre-thanksgiving meal from Prince George’s County Council member Danielle Glaros. Nearly 300 seniors pre-registered to receive a token of appreciation. Volunteers packed up the food in bags, while Glaros […]
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its Doors
lhslance.org
Hidden Gems in Downtown Frederick
Downtown Frederick, Md has grown into a hot spot for local dining and foodies alike. While many residents have their favorites, some restaurants may be overlooked when people are hesitant to branch out of their comfort zone. After some exploration of what Downtown has to offer, a list of some...
