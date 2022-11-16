Read full article on original website
thevalleyledger.com
3rd Annual Easton Winter Village returns to Centre Square this Friday for five weekends with more vendor huts, live entertainment, activities, & skating
EASTON, PA – November 16, 2022 – The City of Easton’s newest holiday tradition – The Easton Winter Village presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network – returns this Friday, November 18 for its third year. It will once again take place under the white lights in the trees and beneath the Peace Candle in Centre Square, which has been renovated in time for the event.
sauconsource.com
Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn
The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?
First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
Antique Store in Sellersville Set to Appear on “Pawn Stars”, Showcase Their Rare Finds
The Sellersville shop will be featured in an episode of the popular show.Image via The Pickers Junction. An antique store in Bucks County will soon be featured on one of the most popular television programs in the entire country. Michele Haddon wrote about the local shop in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Snow squall warning issued for several area counties
Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
'I know the trails': Woman’s 1778 ride to save Muncy settlers
Muncy, Pa. — The mid-1770s were an untamed time for what would become Lycoming County. As the American Revolution raged, settlers were moving into this area of Central Pennsylvania. The Iroquois and Lenape tribes allied themselves with the British and regularly would attack the British enemies and those of European descent west of the Susquehanna River. The local Native American tribes executed a group of settlers in an area that is near where the Family Dollar is located on Fourth Street. ...
Police announce parking restrictions ahead of Scranton Santa Parade
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are advising the public to move their vehicles off certain roads in anticipation of the Santa Parade. The following areas will be posted “No Parking” and any vehicles that remain on the street before the parade will be towed. Franklin Avenue 100 and 200 blocks Mifflin Avenue 100 […]
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
WNEP-TV 16
Sweet success for family bakery — On The Pennsylvania Road
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The busiest time of the year for bakeries starts in a few days. Jon Meyer visited one in Lackawanna County that has been in the same family for 110 years. He shows us their recipe for success in this week's trip On The Pennsylvania Road. Take...
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
This Bucks County Restaurant Just Opened Its Doors Under New Management
A Bucks County eatery has just opened under new management, offering fine fare in one go the area’s most popular towns. The Wycombe House, located at 1073 Mill Creek Road in Wycombe, just held their grand opening this past week, with the new owners offering a wide array of unique eats for their customers. Offering “Southern Influenced American Cuisine”, the new establishment is set to be a new must-stop for both locals and residents.
glensidelocal.com
MontCo officials issue “Code Blue” weather declaration Nov. 17-21
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
pahomepage.com
Brett's Thursday Morning Forecast
Chilly and breezy through the weekend... Chilly and breezy through the weekend... Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Long lost...
Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury
A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we are on Storm Watch for Tuesday with a very slight possibility that areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation later tonight.
Times News
Nominations being accepted for ‘Gift of Warmth’ heater giveaway
Andreas Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning of Lehighton is wrapping up 2022 with gratitude and is giving back once again by helping a deserving individual or family in need have a warm, reliable winter this year and for years to come. You can help Team Andreas give the “Gift of...
wkok.com
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
Times News
Jim Thorpe won’t allow taproom next to park
A local brewing company was unanimously denied a special exception Thursday night that would have permitted it to pursue a taproom and storage facility next to Memorial Park in Jim Thorpe. Todd Stuckley, owner of Jim Thorpe Brewing Company LLC, sought to purchase property at 830 Fern St., which is...
Mifflinburg's German Christmas market returns
Mifflinburg, Pa. — Each year, Mifflinburg hosts the Christkindl Markt, a fun German-style Christmas market featuring an abundance of festive treats. Market Street, between 4th and 6th Streets, will be filled with outdoor huts selling handmade crafts and foods on December 8, 9, and 10. Herr Memorial Library will have its own Christkindl hut selling haluski, a traditional Eastern European egg noodle dish. The library began offering haluski at the market four years ago, when staff members asked the Christkindl committee if any specific food...
Times News
Snow plow, other items stolen from truck
State police at Lehighton are investigating the theft of $9,000 of auto equipment. On Friday troopers responded to Route 115 in Ross Township, Monroe County, where a 43-year-old man from Kunkletown, reported that someone had stolen a snow plow, snowplow pump, salt spreader, engine parts, miscellaneous writing, the vehicle radio and the vehicle battery from a 2002 Ford F350 truck. As a result the truck sustained damages to the engine compartment, chassis and interior.
