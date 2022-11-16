The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported at least one hunting fatality during the opening weekend of the state's gun deer season. The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and emergency medical services responded to a hunting-related incident in the town of Seneca in Green Lake County on Sunday, where an 11-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the chest by a member of his own hunting party.

