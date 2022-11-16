Read full article on original website
School Libraries Will Receive Record Amount of Funding Next Year
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's school libraries will receive a record $52 million next year from a funding source first created 174 years ago. According to Rich Kremer with Wisconsin Public Radio, when Wisconsin became a state in 1848, the framers of the state Constitution established what is now known as the Common School Fund and required proceeds to be distributed to public schools.
Wisconsin's State Surplus Expected to Increase
A report released by the Wisconsin Department of Administration estimates state revenues are expected to moderately increase over the next biennium, with a record-high surplus and an all-time high Budget Stabilization Fund. DOA projects a gross general fund balance of $6.576 billion at the end of the current fiscal year....
Wisconsin's Opioid Overdose Deaths Rose Again Last Year
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's opioid overdose deaths rose again last year, eclipsing a previous record from 2020. According to Sarah Lehr with Wisconsin Public Radio, there were 1,427 opioid-related deaths in the state in 2021, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed, a 16 percent increase over 2020 and a 70 percent increase over the number of deaths in 2018.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Freeing Up Money to Cover Medicaid Costs for Nursing Homes
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) The state Department of Health Services is freeing up more money to cover Medicaid costs for Wisconsin's nursing homes amid staffing shortages and demands for care for a fast-growing aging population, according to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's going to be a...
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
Thanksgiving Holiday Travelers, Plan Ahead
Construction is wrapping up for the season on many Wisconsin highways, but motorists are advised to slow down, put their phone down and drive with caution in the remaining work zones. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is encouraging Thanksgiving holiday travelers to plan ahead for heavy traffic along key travel corridors.
Hunting Fatality On Opening Weekend
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported at least one hunting fatality during the opening weekend of the state's gun deer season. The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and emergency medical services responded to a hunting-related incident in the town of Seneca in Green Lake County on Sunday, where an 11-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the chest by a member of his own hunting party.
