Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Snag early Black Friday savings on this Apple Watch alternative for fitness fans
Take a look at your holiday shopping list and see if there’s a smartwatch on there. Instead of paling at the price of an Apple Watch, take a look at the MagPro instead. This activity-tracking smartwatch packs a lot of fun features into a sleek, modern design. And you can get it at an early Black Friday discount before the big day.
Cult of Mac
Get beloved Mac optimization app CleanMyMac X for just $25
All those incomplete app downloads and files you never open aren’t doing your Mac’s local storage any favors. Declutter your digital space with CleanMyMac X, a Mac optimization tool that works like a digital detailing service. We’re releasing early Black Friday price drops on popular gadgets and apps...
Cult of Mac
Totallee slashes prices on iPhone cases and chargers for Black Friday
Totallee, known for its ultra-slim, lightweight and branding-free iPhone cases as well as charging accessories, is about to launch a big-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Between November 21 and 28, products will go for half off their regular prices on Totallee’s website as well as Amazon and Walmart....
Cult of Mac
This motion-tracking iPhone mount makes remote calls less painful
Sick of awkward remote meetings and lockdown-style chats with loved ones? You can make video chatting more natural with the Three-in-One Self Videographer. With this gadget, you won’t be forced to sit stiffly in front of your camera during video calls. And that newfound freedom doesn’t need to cost a fortune. You can get this motion-tracking Bluetooth camera, speaker and mount for your iPhone at an early Black Friday price. It’s just $49.99 while we have them in stock.
Cult of Mac
Get early Black Friday deal on this small but powerful wireless charger
Traveling for the holidays can be fun, but it has its challenges. Some of those are a bit easier to manage if you have the distraction of your phone handy, but batteries have to die eventually. The Stand-O-Matic is a free-standing wireless charger that allows you to use your iPhone as it charges, so if long airport layovers have you down, at least you can stream something without killing your battery! And we’ve already dropped prices early during our Every Friday is Black Friday sale, so you can get the Stand-O-Matic for $39.99 instead of $129.
Cult of Mac
Turn any video into high-quality MP4 on Mac or PC with this great app
These days, many people find themselves completely immersed in online video, which often proves more engaging and easier to digest than other forms of media. But that also brings unexpected problems. Sometimes a video recorded on iPhone won’t upload to a desktop video editor. Or YouTube won’t let you upload your favorite family vlogs. Or you can’t watch videos you downloaded online on your TV.
Cult of Mac
CdkeySales Black Friday discounts: Windows 10 Pro just $15, Office only $25!
Black Friday sales have become synonymous with savings on holiday shopping. And this extends to Microsoft software when you visit the Black Friday Sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. SPONSORED. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get a great deal on...
Cult of Mac
16-inch MacBook Pro gets a stellar $499 discount
Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is getting a massive $499 discount on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. The attractive discount drops the entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro price to $1,999.99—$499 cheaper than its MSRP. You can also grab the 1TB storage configuration for $400 off. This post contains affiliate links....
Cult of Mac
This $65 work-from-home kit will give your setup a serious boost
Working from home may statistically make you more productive, but cobbling together a home office can take up a lot of space. If you want to improve your online conference lighting, keep your mobile devices charged and position your phone so it can serve as a second screen, consider the Edge Full Kit.
Cult of Mac
Every keyboard Apple ever made — ranked!
In the 40-odd years that the Mac has been on the market, very few people have actually used all of Apple’s keyboards. I haven’t either, but I’ve come close. Here is my review of every Apple keyboard I’ve got my hands on — ranked from worst to best.
Comments / 0