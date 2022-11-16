ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Round 2: Fort Frye, Bellaire rematch for regional title

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A lot of time has passed since Fort Frye visited Bellaire in week two of the regular season. The Cadets ran past the Big Reds, 62-26, in that game, and went on to win 10 of its next 11 games to advance to the Division VI, Region 23 championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Zanesville’s Sulsberger Stadium. Their opponent — the Bellaire Big Reds.
BELLAIRE, OH
Eleven Warriors

Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State

Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Ohio’s struggles continue in blowout loss

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – The beginning of the 2022-23 season has not been kind to the Ohio Women’s Basketball team, as they dropped their third game in a row to start the year against No. 8 Ohio State. After losing key seniors Cece Hooks, Erica Johnson and Gabby...
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way

Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived

White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city’s westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Body Found Close to Ted Lewis Park

Circleville – Around 12:30 pm Circleville Police department was called to the scene of a body found by Ted Lewis park in Circleville. The body was found in the area of Highland Ave and Recreation drive by the train tracks. We are on scene, and police say that a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ashville man killed in fatal Route 23 crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the victim’s name in the fatal overnight crash along Route 23. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. this morning. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, 22-year-old Tyler J. Steele of Ashville lost his life when he...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

