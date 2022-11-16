Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Round 2: Fort Frye, Bellaire rematch for regional title
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A lot of time has passed since Fort Frye visited Bellaire in week two of the regular season. The Cadets ran past the Big Reds, 62-26, in that game, and went on to win 10 of its next 11 games to advance to the Division VI, Region 23 championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Zanesville’s Sulsberger Stadium. Their opponent — the Bellaire Big Reds.
thepostathens.com
Football Column: Kurtis Rourke's injury could mean a tragic end to Ohio's season
Ohio is in the midst of a dream season. With one game to play, it is currently 8-3 and only needs to win its final game to secure a spot in the Mid-American Conference Championship game. After going 3-9 in 2021, head coach Tim Albin’s first year on the job...
Eleven Warriors
Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
WOUB
Ohio’s struggles continue in blowout loss
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – The beginning of the 2022-23 season has not been kind to the Ohio Women’s Basketball team, as they dropped their third game in a row to start the year against No. 8 Ohio State. After losing key seniors Cece Hooks, Erica Johnson and Gabby...
Ryan Day Reveals He's Not Expecting Ohio State Star To Return From Injury This Season
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is focused on getting his undefeated Buckeyes as far as possible in the upcoming playoffs, but it sounds like he has tempered expectations on having Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to contribute. "I wouldn't say expecting," Day told the press Thursday on the junior ...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived
White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
sciotopost.com
Update – Ross County – Ambush Shooter Shot and Killed after Sgt. Returns Fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Chillicothe on Thursday evening:. “Every officer puts on the uniform in the morning knowing that today could be the day they face a deadly attack...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city’s westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Body Found Close to Ted Lewis Park
Circleville – Around 12:30 pm Circleville Police department was called to the scene of a body found by Ted Lewis park in Circleville. The body was found in the area of Highland Ave and Recreation drive by the train tracks. We are on scene, and police say that a...
Two shot, including Ross County Sheriff’s deputy, in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. The deputy was one of two people shot in Chillicothe at about 5 p.m., Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed. The sheriff’s office confirmed the deputy, Sgt. Eric Kocheran, is in stable […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ashville man killed in fatal Route 23 crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the victim’s name in the fatal overnight crash along Route 23. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. this morning. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, 22-year-old Tyler J. Steele of Ashville lost his life when he...
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
