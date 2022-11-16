Local volunteers are working to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Sky View Memorial Park in Hometown are honored Dec. 17 on National Wreaths Across America Day. The goal for Sky View Memorial Park is to raise enough funds to place 3,600 wreaths on the headstones of all local heroes laid to rest there. But to date, organizers have sponsorships for 900 wreaths, or 25% of the goal.

