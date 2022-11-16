ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 20

Diana Francisco
1d ago

Guess if you STEAL A HUSBAND then WEAR A STOLEN DIAMOND to wrap it all up neatly 🤣

Reply
7
Diann Shuler
1d ago

Agree she should note rewear the crown because she is not of the royal blood but chAre

Reply(1)
6
Retha Phillips
2d ago

she's not a queen,never could be a queen.

Reply(1)
11
Related
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
The List

Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused

Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
The List

Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'

Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.

Comments / 0

Community Policy