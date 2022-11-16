Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, revealing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA's most-compact tournament ever. Disappointed fans took being turned away largely...
Citrus County Chronicle
One brother at World Cup, another on Welsh rugby club
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ben Cabango thought back to playing with his brother Theo in their garden. “Me and him just always used to get at it,” he said. “Looking back now, it’s just good times.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcon tradition inspires passion in World Cup host Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar has become a focal point for soccer since winning the right to host the World Cup. But another sport is flying high in the historic center of the capital, Doha, as over a million foreign fans flock to the tiny emirate: Falconry. At the...
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup opens with host country Qatar facing Ecuador
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Given the level of focus on the Qatari regime, its attitudes toward human rights, immigrant workers, the LGBTQ community — and beer — the World Cup host’s soccer team has slipped under the radar. Qatar opens the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday,...
Djokovic to face Ruud in final as he bids to match record
Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament
Citrus County Chronicle
McIlroy, Fitzpatrick in mix for title as Rahm leads in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy is well-placed for another Race to Dubai title after his 7-under 65 on Saturday left him three shots off the lead heading into the final round at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Jon Rahm holds a one-stroke lead after a...
South American Wines Now Rival the Best Napa Vintages. Here Are 3 to Start With.
Many collectors think of Argentina as the home of well-priced Malbec and Chile as a source of easy-drinking, value-driven wines both white and red. Which isn’t wrong—just don’t overlook the exceptional, cellar-worthy vintages coming out of both countries. Today, top vintners in Argentina and Chile are crafting single-vineyard and small-plot wines that rival the best from Napa or Bordeaux: Argentina’s Achaval Ferrer, Viña Cobos, Alta Vista, Bodega Chacra and Cheval des Andes represent some of the finest from the east side of the Andes, while in Chile, standouts include Montes Folly and Purple Angel, Clos Apalta, Le Dix and Don...
Comments / 0