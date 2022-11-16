ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Mistletoe Magic is Sunday on Purchase Street

The Rye Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Mistletoe Magic this coming Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 12 noon-3pm. Purchase Street will become a pedestrian only plaza, filled with activities, crafts, games, and performers for the entire family.
SPRYE Board Member Headed to Senior Hall of Fame

A SPRYE board member is headed to the Westchester County Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Dan O’Day, chair of SPRYE’s executive committee, will be one of 51 seniors from across the County recognized at the 40th Annual Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Awards Virtual Celebration on Friday, December 2nd at 11:30am. SPRYE is a local membership organization that produces programming and advocates for those 55 plus.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Police Blotter: Dust-Up; It’s Just Wild & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider donating to our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Donations go directly to Feeding Westchester.
RYE, NY

