thecoinrise.com
Ledn Is Unaffected By The Genesis Withdrawal Halt
A Canadian based mortgage services provider, Ledn asserts that it will not be affected by Genesis’ decision to pause withdrawals as the company has not had a working connection with Genesis since the beginning of the last month. Despite widespread concerns of financial difficulty, the cryptocurrency lender insists business...
thecoinrise.com
Celebrities Promoting FTX Are Now Caught In Regulatory Crosshairs
In a lawsuit filed on behalf of FTX investors, former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of breaking the law by marketing yield-bearing cryptocurrency accounts at the now-bankrupt exchange. According to Reuters, a complaint was filed against FTX on Tuesday in Miami, claiming that the exchange’s crypto-yield-bearing accounts were unregistered securities...
thecoinrise.com
Multicoin Capital Says FTX Contagion May Wipe out Many Firms
According to a letter issued by leading crypto venture Multicoin Capital to investors on Thursday, it is expected that in the coming weeks many crypto firms will suffer losses due to the FTX Derivatives Exchange implosion. Notably, Multicoin Capital is not left out as its prices have plummeted by 55%...
thecoinrise.com
Silvergate CEO Says BTC is Distinct as There are Always Buyers
With all that has been going on in the crypto industry, especially with the recent FTX liquidity crunch, Silvergate Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alan Lane is of the opinion that Bitcoin (BTC) is distinct from other cryptocurrencies. During the Oppenheimer Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit, he pulled out a...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exchange OKX Establishes A Market Recovery Fund
A Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange, OKX has announced that it will establish a $100 million market recovery fund to assist the industry that is clearly having a negative impact as a result of the failure of the FTX. In accordance with the Chinese reporter Colin Wu, OKX will disburse $100 million...
thecoinrise.com
Metaplex Studio Activates FTX Contagion-Induced Layoff
The atmosphere seems to be getting tenser in the crypto ecosystem following the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried-founded FTX Derivatives Exchange. After a little silence about layoffs, Solana-based Non-fungible token (NFT) protocol Metaplex has resumed the trend. The decentralized protocol cited the indirect impact of the FTX collapse as the reason behind the layoff.
thecoinrise.com
FalconX Sever Ties With Silvergate Following FTX Bankruptcy
Crypto prime brokerage firm FalconX has become more cautious in its business with Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) and has decided to sever ties with the crypt bank in the meantime. This information was obtained from an email that was sent to FalconX clients. Raghu Yarlagadda, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive...
thecoinrise.com
Nexo Offered to Acquire BlockFi For $850M in July
Following the implosion of FTX which acquired the United States cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi, new information has resurfaced concerning the crypto lender. Switzerland-based digital asset lender Nexo had attempted to acquire BlockFi by offering $850 million in July before it signed a non-final deal with the U.S arm of now-troubled crypto exchange FTX Derivatives Exchange.
thecoinrise.com
TrueLayer Partners Coinbase to Offer Crypto Services to UK Users
As part of its drive to participate in the digital asset market, global open banking platform TrueLayer has entered a partnership with Coinbase to allow account top-ups for users in the UK. Although the service will initially begin in the UK, it will gradually be extended to other parts of...
thecoinrise.com
Man Group to Launch Crypto Hedge Fund Despite FTX Collapse
Investment management company Man Group Plc is preparing to float a crypto hedge fund in the coming weeks. This is worthy of admiration as the London-based firm is delving into the crypto market which has been on a downward trend since the news of FTX implosion and bankruptcy filing. Based...
thecoinrise.com
Ripple Labs Expands Operations to EU Through Ireland
A statement by Ripple Labs’ top lawyer, General Counsel Stuart Alderoty implies that blockchain payment firm Ripple Labs is looking to expand its presence in the European Union (EU). According to Alderoty, Ripple plans to ‘passport’ its services through a local entity in Ireland after it must have secured...
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 18 November 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 18 November 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
Bitflex: Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Exchange Officially Launches
Seychelles, November 18, 2022 – Bitflex Ltd. (“Bitflex,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today has just announced the official launch of its cryptocurrency exchange. The launch follows an extremely successful beta period, which saw its user base grow by over 1,000%.
thecoinrise.com
Bitstamp Cleared to Service Spanish Users by the Bank of Spain
Crypto exchange platform, Bitstamp has continued to set a pace for the industry as it secures another license for the Spanish market. The exchange just got approval from Spain’s central bank, the Bank of Spain as a registered crypto asset service provider in the country. The announcement was made...
thecoinrise.com
FTX Founder To Be Brought To America For Further Questioning: Report
A Bloomberg report shows that the authorities are considering extraditing the former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, back to the United States amid ongoing concerns about his current location. Law enforcement agencies in the United States and the Bahamas have reportedly been communicating about SBF as they inspect his possible...
thecoinrise.com
Bankrupt Compute North Set To Sell Assets Worth $1.55M
Bankrupt crypto mining data center firm Compute North is selling its assets of about 11 containers worth $1.55 million to Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Crusoe Energy System. According to a document filed by the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Texas, the asset purchase agreement between both parties has been approved. Hence, authorities of both companies can now conclude the transaction as the court has carried out a due investigation to ensure the authenticity of the agreement.
thecoinrise.com
Temasek Writes Down $275M Investment in FTX
As the contagion following the collapse of FTX continues to spread across the crypto and digital asset ecosystem, Temasek Holdings, another investor in the now-bankrupt FTX has announced its decision to write down all of its investment in the platform. According to the announcement by the state-owned firm, Temasek will...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Betting Platform Coinplay Announces 100% Welcome Bonus & Promotion for FIFA 2022 World Cup
Press Release: Cryptocurrency betting platform Coinplay has launched a new 100% Welcome Bonus promotion in celebration of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. November 17, company location — The World Cup is the biggest sporting event of the year, and there is a plethora of unique betting opportunities that make it even more exciting. On the flip side of that – it’s easy to get lost in different bookies, odds, and promotions. Coinplay is a crypto betting platform that combines easy-to-use functionality with both crypto and fiat payments so users can bet on all the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup games.
thecoinrise.com
Noah’s Crypto Ark: most popular mascots in the Web3 universe
Crypto is not only about technology: the great deal of success in the sector depends on fun. Literally, the more fun users get when interacting with the project, the better community is built, and the higher results are achieved. This means stronger demand in any token distribution event, more loyalty from consumers, faster adoption through reference links and friendly advice, and so on.
thecoinrise.com
Matter Labs Secures $200M In Series C Funding
Matter Labs, the firm known for the zkSync Ethereum scaling solution, has just secured a fresh $200 million in a funding round. The Series C funding round was co-led by Blockchain Capital and Dragonfly, featuring Variant, a16z, and LightSpeed Venture Partners. In addition, the group said that it will be open-sourcing its code in accordance with the MIT Open Source Initiative.
