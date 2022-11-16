Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations.
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
Hundreds flock to birding center to witness first-ever Texas record
More than 500 birders from all over the country and world flocked to the 29th Annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival held last week, Nov. 9 -13 in Harlingen, Texas. Although the festival is based in the mid-valley, it offers birding tours, led by expert birding guides, to all corners of the RGV, including habitats on South Padre Island, a world-renowned hot-spot for birds and birding.
Millions of dollars flow to Edinburg to spend on its wastewater needs
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg is the top beneficiary among seven cities in Texas to receive funding from the Texas Water Development Board. On Thursday, the TWDB approved the financial assistance totaling nearly $53 million for water, wastewater, and flood projects — and Edinburg will be getting the majority of that money. The city will […]
Changes to Rio Hondo ISD program angers community
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo community is speaking out after the Rio Hondo ISD made drastic changes to its Support Services Department. The Support Services Department provides resources for migrant worker families and members of the community. The resources range from a food pantry, clothing, and...
Nov. 18 Area Round Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights and scores of area round playoff games featuring teams from the Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 18. Harlingen, PSJA North and McAllen won their area round football games to advance to the third round of the playoffs. Five teams from the Valley have moved on to the third round. San […]
Ticket or Turkey? Unsuspecting drivers surprised with a Thanksgiving gift
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers in Mission surprised motorists with a simple question; “What would you rather have? A ticket or a turkey?” The Mission Police Department participated in its annual “Ticket or Turkey” prank Friday. Officers pulled over unsuspecting drivers and surprised them with a question whether they wanted a ticket or a turkey. […]
Inflation impacts Thanksgiving meal distribution
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many people prepare for their traditional Thanksgiving day meals, some may be having trouble affording them due to the rise in costs of most groceries, including turkeys. Local organizations are working toward providing meals but have also experienced challenges. “Either buy this to last me that week when I […]
Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways
Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Snook Sanctuary
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you want to catch a tropical snook in Texas, the Lower Laguna Madre is the place to go, and while anglers are potentially able to snag one anywhere in the bay, the prime locale is the bustling Port of Brownsville. On this wintry day, Eric Sepulveda is hooking up on […]
Valley Por Vida: Liquid Vitamin IV Flu Season
McAllen business growth boosts jobs — and city’s prospects as a destination area
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Driving around in McAllen you may have noticed several signs with new businesses beginning to open their doors to the community. City leaders say this economic boost will not only create jobs but also attract more families to the Rio Grande Valley. “I’m looking forward to being able to grow other […]
Ollie’s to open store in Brownsville — what is it?
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A news Ollie’s store is opening on Wednesday in Brownsville, promising “good stuff cheap” to area shoppers. The store will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., next to Party City in the location that previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond. But what exactly is Ollie’s? […]
Brownsville Flamenco Festival opens Friday with performance by ‘Chuscales’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Music and dancing aficionados will converge upon the Brownsville Flamenco Festival on Friday and Saturday. The festival is a two-day event that begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Texas Southmost College’s SET-B Science Engineering & Technology Building-Lectural Hall, 80 Fort Brown St. Single tickets are available at the door. The […]
Cameron County closes some beach access due to weather conditions
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to weather conditions, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered to temporarily close beach access, according to a news release. As stated in the release, effective immediately, Trevino has closed some county beaches until further notice. According to the release, beaches in South Padre Island such as, Isla […]
Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood
A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
Valley shop battling inflation, struggling to stay open
Inflation and supply chain issues are making it harder to import food. A local grocery store says it is really starting to have an effect on them. At Jerusalem International Foods in McAllen, owner Hisham Shehadeh and his family are fighting to stay open, operating cost are hitting back. "We...
5 On Your Side: Edinburg residents voice concerns over trash along the expressway
Residents in one Edinburg neighborhood say they’re having problems keeping their part of the city clean due to a nearby landfill. They called 5 On Your Side for help. Due to the landfill, trash litters along the expressway. It also lands on property owned by Mary Alice Torres and her family.
Man carrying pizza box assaults homeowner in Rio Grande City, authorities say
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after a man holding a pizza box and handgun forced his way into a person’s home. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred Thursday at about 9:38 p.m. at a residence on Navajo Street and Alvarez Road. The deputies […]
