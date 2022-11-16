ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

ValleyCentral

Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Hundreds flock to birding center to witness first-ever Texas record

More than 500 birders from all over the country and world flocked to the 29th Annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival held last week, Nov. 9 -13 in Harlingen, Texas. Although the festival is based in the mid-valley, it offers birding tours, led by expert birding guides, to all corners of the RGV, including habitats on South Padre Island, a world-renowned hot-spot for birds and birding.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Millions of dollars flow to Edinburg to spend on its wastewater needs

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg is the top beneficiary among seven cities in Texas to receive funding from the Texas Water Development Board. On Thursday, the TWDB approved the financial assistance totaling nearly $53 million for water, wastewater, and flood projects — and Edinburg will be getting the majority of that money. The city will […]
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Changes to Rio Hondo ISD program angers community

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo community is speaking out after the Rio Hondo ISD made drastic changes to its Support Services Department. The Support Services Department provides resources for migrant worker families and members of the community. The resources range from a food pantry, clothing, and...
RIO HONDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Nov. 18 Area Round Football Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights and scores of area round playoff games featuring teams from the Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 18. Harlingen, PSJA North and McAllen won their area round football games to advance to the third round of the playoffs. Five teams from the Valley have moved on to the third round. San […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Ticket or Turkey? Unsuspecting drivers surprised with a Thanksgiving gift

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers in Mission surprised motorists with a simple question; “What would you rather have? A ticket or a turkey?” The Mission Police Department participated in its annual “Ticket or Turkey” prank Friday. Officers pulled over unsuspecting drivers and surprised them with a question whether they wanted a ticket or a turkey. […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Inflation impacts Thanksgiving meal distribution

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many people prepare for their traditional Thanksgiving day meals, some may be having trouble affording them due to the rise in costs of most groceries, including turkeys. Local organizations are working toward providing meals but have also experienced challenges. “Either buy this to last me that week when I […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways

Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Snook Sanctuary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you want to catch a tropical snook in Texas, the Lower Laguna Madre is the place to go, and while anglers are potentially able to snag one anywhere in the bay, the prime locale is the bustling Port of Brownsville. On this wintry day, Eric Sepulveda is hooking up on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Liquid Vitamin IV Flu Season

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. Best Snow Boots for Seniors to Ensure Safety and Warm. New Heated Vest is Going Viral in Us - Now 70% off. Sursell. The Portable Heater That Has Taken America by Storm. Smart Lifestyle Trends. The 2022...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Ollie’s to open store in Brownsville — what is it?

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A news Ollie’s store is opening on Wednesday in Brownsville, promising “good stuff cheap” to area shoppers. The store will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., next to Party City in the location that previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond. But what exactly is Ollie’s? […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Flamenco Festival opens Friday with performance by ‘Chuscales’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Music and dancing aficionados will converge upon the Brownsville Flamenco Festival on Friday and Saturday. The festival is a two-day event that begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Texas Southmost College’s SET-B Science Engineering & Technology Building-Lectural Hall, 80 Fort Brown St. Single tickets are available at the door. The […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County closes some beach access due to weather conditions

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to weather conditions, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered to temporarily close beach access, according to a news release. As stated in the release, effective immediately, Trevino has closed some county beaches until further notice. According to the release, beaches in South Padre Island such as, Isla […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood

A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Valley shop battling inflation, struggling to stay open

Inflation and supply chain issues are making it harder to import food. A local grocery store says it is really starting to have an effect on them. At Jerusalem International Foods in McAllen, owner Hisham Shehadeh and his family are fighting to stay open, operating cost are hitting back. "We...
MCALLEN, TX
