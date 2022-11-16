Don't Fall for Ongoing Phone Scams Targeting Rutherford County Residents, with the Caller Claiming to Work for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The flames, smoke, and chaos that filled the street can be remembered by many who live and work near the building.
williamsonhomepage.com
FPD seeking public's help finding missing man
The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 41-year-old Marco Atilano who they said is missing. According to an FPD news release, Atilano was last seen in Franklin in March and his family is concerned about his safety. Police didn't release any further information, but they are...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Scheduled for January Court Hearing
(SMYRNA, TN) The suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing Nicholas Patterson, a 9-year employee of Twice Daily in Smyrna, is scheduled to appear in a Rutherford County Courtroom this coming January. Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch told WGNS what occurred on August 30, 2022 at the gas station, which sits at the corner of Stonecrest Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway…
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill Police seeking public's help in Nov. 6 hit and run
The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged a fence on Nov. 6. According to an SHPD news release, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a silver BMW drove through a wooden fence in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road before fleeing the scene.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Matthew Cole Yancey for questioning
The Coffee County Sheriff’s office would appreciate any assistance in helping locate Matthew Cole Yancey. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog. Any information please contact Investigator Brandon Gullett at 931-728-3591.
Titans Offensive Coordinator arrested in Williamson Co. on DUI, speeding charges
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Williamson County on DUI and speeding charges.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Ask: Do You Recognize these Subjects?
(SMYRNA, TENN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify suspects in a possible “theft of merchandise” case. According to authorities in North Rutherford County, the reported theft unfolded at one of the Smyrna T-Mobile stores. If you recognize anyone in the photos that were released by the...
wgnsradio.com
Exchange Club Officer of the Year for the Sheriff's Office
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) Deputy Nathan Smith was honored Wednesday as the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s Officer of the Year for the Exchange Club. Club President Melissa Wright presented the award during the Exchange Club meeting. Smith earned the award for saving the life of a gunshot wound victim...
WSMV
Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
wgnsradio.com
Shelbyville Caregiver Charged with Abuse, Neglect of Elderly Adults
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division, along with other agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Shelbyville man, charged with the abuse and neglect of elderly patients. In January, at the referral of Adult Protective...
Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation
November 15, 2022 – A 10-month investigation by Fraud Unit detectives into four Music City Pawn locations, three in Nashville and one in Franklin, knowingly buying/selling stolen merchandise resulted in today’s arrests of owner/operator Damon Holland, 52, and John Barker, 38. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests/charges are anticipated.
Teen charged after two juveniles shot in Hermitage
The shooting happened at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way back on May 14.
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
Bedford County caregiver charged with elderly abuse, neglect
Complaints against a worker at a Bedford County assisted living facility have now landed a caregiver behind bars.
Arrest Number 5; Another School Threat in Warren County
Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr and Director of Schools Grant Swallows have announced another arrest has been made of a Warren County Middle School on Tuesday. A student at Warren County Middle School reported that threatening language was overheard and immediately informed an adult. Action was taken that is consistent with what has happened the past few weeks. This makes the fifth juvenile taken into custody in Warren County in the past month for similar issues.
Man on scooter steals catalytic converter from Goodlettsville church
Driving a car automatically makes you a target for catalytic converter thefts, even if the thief doesn't have a car themselves.
WSMV
Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season. Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills. “Definitely the inflation, the rising...
Forget porch pirates. This old-school neighborhood crime is making a comeback.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is warning of a new resurgence of an old crime, that could take place in neighborhoods in the middle of the night or in broad daylight.
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
Snap benefit scam leaves Nashville dad with less than $1 dollar on his EBT card
A man shopping for the things he need for Thanksgiving learned his EBT card declined and it's because of a scam.
Comments / 0