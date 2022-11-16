ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Don't Fall for Ongoing Phone Scams Targeting Rutherford County Residents, with the Caller Claiming to Work for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

By WGNS News
wgnsradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

FPD seeking public's help finding missing man

The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 41-year-old Marco Atilano who they said is missing. According to an FPD news release, Atilano was last seen in Franklin in March and his family is concerned about his safety. Police didn't release any further information, but they are...
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Scheduled for January Court Hearing

(SMYRNA, TN) The suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing Nicholas Patterson, a 9-year employee of Twice Daily in Smyrna, is scheduled to appear in a Rutherford County Courtroom this coming January. Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch told WGNS what occurred on August 30, 2022 at the gas station, which sits at the corner of Stonecrest Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway…
SMYRNA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Police seeking public's help in Nov. 6 hit and run

The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged a fence on Nov. 6. According to an SHPD news release, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a silver BMW drove through a wooden fence in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road before fleeing the scene.
SPRING HILL, TN
On Target News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Matthew Cole Yancey for questioning

The Coffee County Sheriff’s office would appreciate any assistance in helping locate Matthew Cole Yancey. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog. Any information please contact Investigator Brandon Gullett at 931-728-3591.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police Ask: Do You Recognize these Subjects?

(SMYRNA, TENN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify suspects in a possible “theft of merchandise” case. According to authorities in North Rutherford County, the reported theft unfolded at one of the Smyrna T-Mobile stores. If you recognize anyone in the photos that were released by the...
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Exchange Club Officer of the Year for the Sheriff's Office

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) Deputy Nathan Smith was honored Wednesday as the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s Officer of the Year for the Exchange Club. Club President Melissa Wright presented the award during the Exchange Club meeting. Smith earned the award for saving the life of a gunshot wound victim...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Shelbyville Caregiver Charged with Abuse, Neglect of Elderly Adults

BEDFORD COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division, along with other agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Shelbyville man, charged with the abuse and neglect of elderly patients. In January, at the referral of Adult Protective...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
On Target News

Arrest Number 5; Another School Threat in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr and Director of Schools Grant Swallows have announced another arrest has been made of a Warren County Middle School on Tuesday. A student at Warren County Middle School reported that threatening language was overheard and immediately informed an adult. Action was taken that is consistent with what has happened the past few weeks. This makes the fifth juvenile taken into custody in Warren County in the past month for similar issues.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season. Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills. “Definitely the inflation, the rising...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy