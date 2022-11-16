Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge apologizes to Giancarlo Stanton after winning AL MVP
Aaron Judge on Thursday learned that he had won the American League Most Valuable Player award for the first time in his career. The New York Yankees outfielder received 28 of the possible 30 first-place votes, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani received the other two. Judge, who...
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly pursuing top free-agent catcher
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly looking to bolster their lineup and replace a franchise legend with an All-Star from a rival club. On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Cardinals are aggressively pursuing the top player at the position, Willson Contreras. “The Cardinals are...
FOX Sports
Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
Red Reporter
Cincinnati Reds to acquire Kevin Newman from Pittsburgh Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds continued their shuffling of deck chairs on Friday, apparently agreeing to acquire infielder Kevin Newman from division rival Pittsburgh just hours after agreeing to deal Kyle Farmer to the Minnesota Twins. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, per usual, was on the news. Newman, 29, is akin to...
Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury
All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge will reportedly let Yankees 'finish as the highest bidder'
It appears New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will only have himself to blame if he loses Aaron Judge to a different club. For a piece published Friday, Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media noted that Judge "will allow the Yankees to finish as the highest bidder" after the new American League Most Valuable Player hit free agency last week. That update comes after Steinbrenner confirmed he had "very positive conversations" with Judge following the season, including one face-to-face meeting, and after Klapisch and others claimed that re-signing slugger Anthony Rizzo improves the Yankees' chances of keeping Judge through his physical prime.
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Infielder Traded to Twins
Farmer signed with the Dodgers in 2013. He was a part of their minor-league affiliates up until 2017, when he was assigned to the Dodgers and optioned and assigned from time to time throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In the winter of 2018, the Dodgers sent Yasiel Puig, Matt...
Yardbarker
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
Yardbarker
Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks
Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
Yardbarker
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
Yardbarker
Report: Mariners eyeing two-time Gold Glove winner
The Seattle Mariners’ deal this week for All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez may have been just an appetizer and not necessarily the main course. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Thursday that Seattle has inquired with the Milwaukee Brewers on the trade availability of infielder Kolten Wong. A two-time Gold...
FOX Sports
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
Yardbarker
Braves to be next MLB team put up for sale?
The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a suburb of Atlanta and a ton of young players the organization has locked up on long-term deals in recent years. Despite falling short of expectations in the 2022 MLB Playoffs,...
Yardbarker
2 Additional Moves The Yankees Should Make
The New York Yankees will be one of the most scrutinized teams during free agency. After losing in the ALCS to the Houston Astros, everyone is wondering what they will do to improve. New York already made their first big signing of free agency by bringing back Anthony Rizzo on...
Yardbarker
Yankees steal promising bullpen arm from Pirates off waivers
The New York Yankees might’ve lost Stephen Ridings to the New York Mets via waivers, but they did a bit of their own plundering on Friday afternoon, securing Junior Fernandez from the Pittsburgh Pirates, a 25-year-old bullpen arm. Per the Yankees:. Earlier today, the Yankees claimed RHP Junior Fernández...
FOX Sports
Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Yardbarker
Mariners Post A Heartfelt Message About Scott Servais
The Manager of the Year was decided last night in both the American League and National League. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona earned Manager of the Year honors in the AL, while New York Mets manager Buck Showalter earned it in the NL. Francona beat out both Seattle Mariners manager...
Comments / 0