England vs Iran live stream and how to watch World Cup 2022 game online

The England vs Iran live stream will see the Three Lions begin their World Cup 2022 journey — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

England vs Iran live stream, date, time, channels

The England vs Iran live stream takes place Monday, Nov. 21.

► Time 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 22)

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

England come into the World Cup in a strange position. Semi-finalist at World Cup 2018 and runners-up at Euro 2020, England’s recent tournament performance is solid, but injuries to key defensive players and horrific pre-World Cup form have taken a toll on the mood of the expectant English public. Under-pressure manager Gareth Southgate is expected to navigate through a favorable group with relative ease. But the absence of important players like Reece James and Kyle Walker could make the Three Lions less dynamic than usual. It shouldn’t be overlooked that England have failed to win any of their last six matches and were relegated from their UEFA Nations League group, suggesting the squad may be in a rut after coming so agonizingly close to glory at previous tournaments. Regardless, Southgate will need to quickly rediscover a winning formula if England are to avoid an embarrassing early exit in Qatar.

Iran are looking to improve from their World Cup group stage exits in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, and they will come to Qatar under the leadership of Carlos Queiroz who returned as national team manager earlier this year having exited the post after the World Cup in Russia. Iran are arguably the biggest underdog in Group B with England, Wales and USA all tipped as more likely to progress into the knockout rounds. However, Queiroz will hope his side can defy the odds, and earning a result against an out-of-form England side would send out quite an opening statement.

After such a heart breaking final loss on penalties at Euro 2020, England will be hoping to go all the way at World Cup 2022. But Iran will be eager to ensure the Three Lions' lackluster recent form doesn’t improve. Find out how this one plays out by watching an England vs Iran live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch the England vs Iran live stream wherever you are

The England vs Iran live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the England vs Iran live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Iran live stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV : the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month , allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV . Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock . The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Iran live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV . It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN. View Deal

How to watch the England vs Iran live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the England vs Iran live stream on TSN , the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a England vs Iran live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN .

How to watch the England vs Iran live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the England vs Iran live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer . You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England vs Iran live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the England vs Iran live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the England vs Iran live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand .

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the England vs Iran live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the England vs Iran live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .