Quick Country 96.5

Is Squatting Illegal In Minnesota?

We have all heard stories of squatters who have occupied a home or building sometimes with consequences like fires or major damage to the property. So what is technically a squatter and is it illegal in Minnesota? The answer is it is complicated. According to Ipropertymanagement: " A squatter is...
torquenews.com

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th

Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
Detroit News

Consumer Reports reliability survey: Lincoln the only Detroit 3 brand in top 10

Ford Motor Co.'s Lincoln is the only Detroit brand to make of the top 10 in the latest Annual Auto Reliability data from Consumer Reports, the nonprofit research, testing and consumer advocacy organization. The top five brands in this year's study, released Tuesday during an online press conference with the...
MotorBiscuit

The Most Reliable and Popular Small Luxury SUVs From 2017

These reliable and popular small luxury SUVs include the 2017 Acura RDX, BMW X3, and the Lexus NX. The 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport might be worth skipping. The post The Most Reliable and Popular Small Luxury SUVs From 2017 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Quick Country 96.5

Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota

Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

