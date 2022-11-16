ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Times News

Panther Valley winter sports ticket sales

The Panther Valley Athletic Department recently announced details for its winter sports season ticket passes. • Family of four: $125; extra person: $30; students: $35; single person: $45. • Varsity events (freshman, JV and varsity) - adults: $5; students: $3. • Junior high events (seventh and eighth grade) - adults:...
LANSFORD, PA

