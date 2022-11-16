ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Operation ‘Best Foot Forward’ focused on pedestrian safety, driver awareness

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E94Nr_0jD8di5X00

Video: Operation ‘Best Foot Forward’ focused on pedestrian safety, driver awareness Law enforcement started cracking down on drivers at crosswalks this week in Central Florida. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement started cracking down on drivers at crosswalks this week in Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It’s part of a three-day operation called Best Foot Forward.

Out-of-uniform officers and deputies will be crossing streets on marked crosswalks, giving drivers enough time to stop and let them cross.

Officers had to stop 83 drivers Tuesday who didn’t stop.

Of those, 22 were given citations with a minimum fine of $164.

Nearly 900 people were hit by vehicles in Central Florida last year.

Operation Best Foot Forward will last through Thursday in Orange and Osceola counties.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Not up to speed: New Jersey DOT ordered to remove snarky highway safety signs

A set of humorous messages on digital highway signs created by the New Jersey Department of Transportation did not amuse federal officials. As of Wednesday afternoon, messages such as “Get your head out of your apps” and “Mash potatoes -- not your head” were removed from the NJDOT’s network of 215 permanent digital alert signs statewide, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
ARIZONA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Illinois man moving to Florida nabbed with stolen U-Haul

An Illinois man who said he was moving to Florida was nabbed with a stolen U-Haul. Michael Brizendine, 39, of Evanston, Ill., was driving the U-Haul at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s Arizona license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in North Carolina. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store on U.S. 301 in Belleview.
EVANSTON, IL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Buffalo snow: More than 6 feet of snow blankets western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blanketed western New York with more than 6 feet of snow by early Saturday, with more expected over the weekend. Update 11:15 a.m. EST Nov. 19: According to the National Weather Service, Orchard Park, a suburb of Buffalo, reported 77 inches by early Saturday, according to The Associated Press. About 80 miles northeast, the town of Natural Bridge, near the Fort Drum Army base, reported just under 6 feet, the news organization reported.
BUFFALO, NY
FloridaDaily

New Effort Launches to ‘Fix the Cracks’ in Florida’s Windshield Laws

While some progress has been made in Florida to address the state’s deepening property insurance market crisis, data shows there is also a crisis in the auto market. The number of auto glass lawsuits filed in Florida went up by more than 4,000 percent in ten years (2011 to 2021). According to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Service of Process database, In 2011, there were 591 glass/windshield claim lawsuits filed in the state. The number grew to 28,156 lawsuits in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida library creates club for ‘banned’ books at public schools

DELAND, Fla. - From school districts across the country to right here in Central Florida, the books children read in the classroom and their school libraries have sparked heated debates. In some districts, these books have been outright banned. In Florida, Moms for Liberty, a parent-led activist group, has led...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Which Central Florida stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and some stores have different hours of operation during the holidays. Wondering which stores are open on Thanksgiving and which ones are closed?. Below, find a list of stores' hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Publix. Thanksgiving Day: Closed. Walmart. Thanksgiving Day: Closed. Winn-Dixie. Thanksgiving Day:...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the...
ALABAMA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
121K+
Followers
138K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy