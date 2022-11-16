Video: Operation ‘Best Foot Forward’ focused on pedestrian safety, driver awareness Law enforcement started cracking down on drivers at crosswalks this week in Central Florida. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement started cracking down on drivers at crosswalks this week in Central Florida.

It’s part of a three-day operation called Best Foot Forward.

Out-of-uniform officers and deputies will be crossing streets on marked crosswalks, giving drivers enough time to stop and let them cross.

Officers had to stop 83 drivers Tuesday who didn’t stop.

Of those, 22 were given citations with a minimum fine of $164.

Nearly 900 people were hit by vehicles in Central Florida last year.

Operation Best Foot Forward will last through Thursday in Orange and Osceola counties.

