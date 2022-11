Writer/director John (Ida Red) Swab’s critically-praised horror thriller Candy Land will open the 20th edition of the New York City Horror Film Festival, to be held at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas (260 West 23rd Street) December 1 to 4, 2022. Stars Olivia Luccardi (It Follows) and Owen Campbell (X) will be attending the NYC screening.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO